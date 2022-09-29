Colorado pika

A pika is a small, mountain-dwelling mammal. With short limbs, very round body, an even coat of fur, they resemble their close relative, the rabbit, but with short, rounded ears.

People interested in that charismatic creature of the high country, the American pika, and perhaps in advancing pika science now can use a tool that most of us carry in our pocket to help them in that pursuit.

Pika advocates in Colorado this week released a new mobile app called Pika Patrol, the first-of-its-kind app for the animal, which will make it easier for mountain visitors to use phones or other mobile devices to record pika observations and help pika researchers understand where the animal lives.