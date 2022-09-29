People interested in that charismatic creature of the high country, the American pika, and perhaps in advancing pika science now can use a tool that most of us carry in our pocket to help them in that pursuit.
Pika advocates in Colorado this week released a new mobile app called Pika Patrol, the first-of-its-kind app for the animal, which will make it easier for mountain visitors to use phones or other mobile devices to record pika observations and help pika researchers understand where the animal lives.
These researchers include Colorado Mesa University’s Johanna Varner, an associate professor of biology, who helped create the app and is hoping the public will use it to help her and other scientists learn more about the level of pika presence in many locales, including Grand Mesa just above Grand Junction.
The development of the new app expands on the efforts of the Colorado Pika Project. The project is an initiative led by Rocky Mountain Wild and the Denver Zoo that so far has enlisted about 570 volunteers to look for and report signs of pikas in the mountains, as scientists try to understand how the small relative of rabbits is coping in a changing climate in its high-elevation environs. But while volunteers have had to undergo training regarding what to look for, the app includes training materials that Varner said can be used in the field, without the need for cell-phone service.
The app teaches people to identify pikas by sight, their calls, the “haypiles” of vegetation they busily stack, and the scat they leave behind. It allows for documenting the animals through photos and sound recordings of the pika, which Varner said is the only member of the rabbit order that vocalizes.
The app can be used on any mobile device and is available for free via the Google Play and Apple app stores. People need to create a free account to submit observations through the app, and associated user profile information with those accounts isn’t shared with anyone, Varner said. The app integrates location data associated with photos and recordings from observations, letting scientists know what people are seeing in the field, she said. More information on the app may be found at www.pikapartners.org.
Varner said she and others have long had the idea of creating the app, but factors such as funding didn’t align until recently to do so. Rocky Mountain Wild and the Denver Zoo were among the funding sources for the app. Varner also was able to obtain funding through a mini-grant she had the opportunity to apply for as a result of becoming involved as an ambassador for the IF/THEN Initiative, which works to elevate the profile of women in science.
She said the new app will help researchers understand how pikas are faring in Colorado and elsewhere in the country.
“In parts of their range we’re seeing some pretty pronounced declines, and probably caused by warmer summer temperatures and reduced winter snowpack,” she said.
In other places, such as Colorado, pikas seem a bit more resilient to climate change and scientist aren’t really seeing major population declines yet, she said.
“However, pika scientists just can’t be everywhere all at once, all the time, and so that’s why we really need help from the community to go out, look for pikas, let us know where you find them and let us know where you don’t find them,” she said.
While app partners hope the app will boost volunteer numbers in the Colorado Pika Project, Varner said that project is focused on areas such as the Front Range and White River National Forest, and the app allows anyone anywhere to participate.
“If you’re up on the Grand Mesa and you see pikas, you can pull out Pika Patrol and let us know,” she said.
She said she hasn’t spent much time up on Grand Mesa this year and has heard anecdotal reports that there aren’t as many pikas in some places there as there used to be, but she doesn’t know for sure.
“That’s exactly the kind of thing that we’re kind of interested in keeping an eye on,” she said.
With pika numbers holding up better in Colorado, Varner said research in the state focuses on areas such as changes in abundance, and monitoring of things such as stress hormones in scat that could serve as early warning indicators of potential declines.
She spent time this summer doing research in the La Sal Mountains outside Moab. Pikas numbers are holding up fairly well in that isolated, southern range that she would expect to be the site of pika declines, and she is looking into what factors such as food resources, territory and the animals’ physiology might be helping pikas survive there. Knowing that could be helpful in addressing conditions elsewhere to aid in pika survival.
The new app also shows people how to make a donation to the Colorado Carbon Offset Partnership. Eighty percent of donations go toward the Southern Plains Land Trust and its work preserving state grasslands that sequester carbon that otherwise contributes to the climate change threatening pikas and many other species, including humans. Twenty percent goes to Rocky Mountain Wild and its work on behalf of pikas and other climate-sensitive wildlife.