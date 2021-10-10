A 2,160-mile interstate pipeline system shipping natural gas from production areas including the Piceance Basin in northwest Colorado and elsewhere in Utah and Wyoming will change hands under a nearly $2 billion deal announced last week.
Virginia-based Dominion Energy has agreed to sell Questar Pipelines to Nevada-based Southwest Gas Holdings for $1.545 billion in cash, with Southwest Gas also assuming $430 million in Questar’s debt.
The deal is expected to close before the end of the year, assuming it receives regulatory approvals.
The system transports gas produced in regional basins to other major pipeline systems for delivery to markets in the West and Midwest.
Also part of the deal is Questar’s 50% ownership of the White River Hub, which provides transportation services through interconnections with six interstate pipeline systems and a major gas processing plant near Meeker, according to the Questar Pipelines website.
In addition, Questar owns the Clay Basin underground gas storage facility, which is on the Wyoming-Utah border and is the largest underground storage reservoir in the Rocky Mountain region, according to Questar.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is involved in purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing utility infrastructure services across North America, according to a news release. Southwest Gas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary, delivers natural gas to more than 2 million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada.
“This acquisition accelerates our energy transition strategy by strengthening our ability to provide affordable, low carbon energy to customers while positioning us to transport renewable natural gas, responsibly sourced gas, and eventually, hydrogen and (carbon dioxide),” John P. Hester, president of Southwest Gas Holdings, said in the release.
Dominion Energy provides gas or electricity to more than 7 million customers in 16 states. It is trying to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.
Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s chair, president and chief executive officer, said in a release that the transaction “represents another significant step in our evolution as a company, allowing us to focus even more on fulfilling the energy needs of our utility customers and continuing growth of our clean-energy portfolio, including development of the largest offshore wind farm in North America. We appreciate the focus and professionalism of the Questar Pipelines employees, who have maintained safe and reliable operations.”
The Denver Business Journal reported that investor Carl Icahn, who owns a 4.9% stake in Southwest Gas, wrote to Southwest’s board that the company is paying too much for Questar Pipelines, but that Hester said in a conference call that the price reflects a rising valuation for gas pipelines in the last 14 months.