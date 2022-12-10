Gray wolf face

The howl of wolves might be heard by the end of next year outside resort towns in Colorado’s central mountain under a plan released Friday.

The draft state plan proposes releasing a total of about 30 to 50 wolves in Colorado over three to five years, with the releases in the first year occurring somewhere in the Glenwood Springs/Aspen/Vail area.