The howl of wolves might be heard by the end of next year outside resort towns in Colorado’s central mountain under a plan released Friday.
The draft state plan proposes releasing a total of about 30 to 50 wolves in Colorado over three to five years, with the releases in the first year occurring somewhere in the Glenwood Springs/Aspen/Vail area.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff presented the plan to the agency’s commission and released it on Parks and Wildlife’s website.
“This draft plan represents the division’s very best efforts to develop a blueprint and common-sense approach to implement Proposition 114,” Carrie Besnette Hauser, the commission’s chair, said in kicking off consideration of the plan.
Proposition 114, approved by voters in 2020, requires restoration of wolves in western Colorado to begin by the end of next year.
The release of the plan kicks off what will be months of scrutiny and debate over its details before its approval, both within the commission and among members of the public. On Friday, some commissioners voiced concern over whether the proposed $8,000 maximum, per-animal, fair-market-value compensation for confirmed wolf kills of livestock was enough. Commissioner Dallas May, who is a rancher, called the draft plan “a great first draft,” but said $8,000 is inadequate, adding that a well-trained young ranch horse costs $15,000 or more. Horses are included among livestock that would qualify for compensation.
WildEarth Guardians, the Humane Society of the United States, the Sierra Club Rocky Mountain Chapter and other groups said in a news release that the plan “skirts the law, departs from the best available science and will not achieve Proposition 114’s goal of restoring a natural balance to Colorado’s public wildlands.” They take issue with aspects of the plan addressing things such as lethal control of wolves and population goals for recovering wolves.
The plan will be considered at several public meetings, including in Gunnison Jan. 25 and Rifle Feb. 7.
Written public comments also will be accepted through Feb. 22 at wolfengagementco.org. The commission is scheduled to vote on the plan in May.
Parks and Wildlife hopes to obtain its wolves from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, or potentially Oregon and Washington, with help from other state wildlife management agencies. Its goal is to capture 10 to 15 wolves annually from several different packs, using trapping, darting or net gunning in the fall and winter.
Wolves would be immediately released once they are brought to Colorado under a so-called “hard release,” rather than being kept in pens for a while at the release site, and no supplemental food or care would be provided after their release. Parks and Wildlife plans to fit wolves it is releasing with satellite GPS collars to track their movements.
Parks and Wildlife plans to release animals on not-yet-determined private lands or on state land. The agency says it doesn’t have the staffing or financial resources to undertake the required National Environmental Policy Act analysis prior to any federal land management agency allowing releases on federal lands.
Following monitoring of the results of the releases the first year in the more northern region along the Interstate 70 corridor, it will consider whether to release more wolves there or in a more southern region roughly stretching between Montrose and Gunnison.
Parks and Wildlife previously has pointed to research that identified both those northern and southern regions as potentially suitable habitat for winter releases based on both ecological suitability for wolves when it comes to things such as prey availability, and lesser risk of conflict with humans. The agency expects that released animals will move far from release sites.
The targeted release sites also meet with the agency’s goal of releasing wolves no closer than 60 miles from the borders of other states.
Wolves are currently listed by the state as endangered, and are also listed in Colorado as federally endangered.
Parks and Wildlife is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on a special rule under which the federal government could let the state bring in wolves and manage them with some flexibility.
Under the draft plan, the wolf would no longer be considered by the state to be endangered or threatened once at least 150 wolves are counted in the state two years in a row, or once the population reaches 200 animals.
Some conservation groups say a minimum of 750 wolves is needed for a self-sustaining population. Delia Malone, wildlife chair of the Sierra Club Rocky Mountain Chapter, said in the group’s release that the state’s “recovery goal of 200 wolves is managing for extinction.”
In its plan, Parks and Wildlife says the 150/200 population metric it laid out will be used to determine when the wolf population is sustaining itself and no longer fits the definition of state-endangered or state-threatened, but “is not considered a minimum or a maximum allowable number of wolves and is not a management objective.”
The plan says that after reintroduction, “some forms of aversive conditioning and lethal take will be necessary in order to protect human safety, reduce livestock depredation, or to mitigate substantial risks to or effects on ungulates.”
While the plan addresses nonlethal means of minimizing conflicts between wolves and livestock, including Parks and Wildlife sometimes providing farmers and ranchers with wolf deterrents such as scare devices or electrified fencing with flagging, the agency also envisions a role for lethal management, assuming it is legally authorized under the federal rule.
“A preponderance of evidence, including dead or injured livestock or working dogs, or other physical evidence should be present, which would lead a reasonable person to believe that a depredating wolf or wolves were involved, or that a wolf attack on livestock or dogs was occurring or imminent,” the plan says.
It says, “Nonlethal tools should be explored and encouraged before lethal tools are used. Lethal management should not generally be a first line of defense.”
WildEarth Guardians opposes lethal management of wolves on public lands except under extraordinary circumstances, such as when there is a risk to humans.
The plan says that use of conflict minimization techniques by livestock owners isn’t required for them to be eligible for compensation due to wolf-related losses, “however, CPW will work with livestock producers to implement conflict minimization to reduce the risk of further depredations.”
Michelle Lute, with the group Project Coyote, said in the conservation groups’ release, “Compensation, while helpful to operators’ bottom line, cannot be the sole solution to conflict. To protect rural economies, sustainable livelihoods and Colorado’s future, nonlethal human-wildlife coexistence is key.”
Some Parks and Wildlife commissioners on Friday worried about the costs the agency will incur restoring wolves in the state. Reid DeWalt, assistant director of aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources for the agency, said some nongovernmental organizations have made verbal commitments to help with funding.
The plan was developed following recommendations by a Stakeholder Advisory Group and Technical Working Group to the agency. DeWalt said the plan “strikes a balance where wolves will be fully restored and those impacted by their return will be fully compensated.”
Said Eric Odell, species conservation program manager for the agency, “The greatest challenges associated with wolf restoration and wolf management in Colorado are primarily going to come from social and political issues rather than the biological issues. Many aspects of the plan focus on this key element.”
The draft plan may be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/Wolves/DRAFT-CO-Wolf-Plan.pdf.