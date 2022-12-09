A draft state plan released today proposes releasing a total of about 30 to 50 wolves in Colorado over three to five years, with the releases in the first year occurring somewhere in the Glenwood Springs/Aspen/Vail area.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff presented the plan today to the agency's commission and released it on Parks and Wildlife's website.
"This draft plan represents the division's very best efforts to develop a blueprint and common-sense approach to implement Proposition 114 ..." Carrie Besnette Hauser, the commission's chair, said in kicking off consideration of the plan.
Proposition 114, approved by voters in 2020, requires restoration of wolves in western Colorado to begin by the end of next year.
The plan will be considered at several public meetings, including in Gunnison Jan. 25 and Rifle Feb. 7. Written public comments also will be accepted through Feb. 22 at wolfengagementco.org. The commission is scheduled to vote on the plan in May.
Parks and Wildlife hopes to obtain its wolves from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, or potentially Oregon and Washington, with help from other state wildlife management agencies. Its goal is to capture 10 to 15 wolves annually from several different packs, using trapping, darting or net gunning in the fall and winter.
It plans to release animals on not-yet-determined private lands or on state lands. Following monitoring of the results of the releases the first year in the more northern region, it will consider whether to release more wolves there or in a more southern region roughly stretching between Montrose and Gunnison.
Parks and Wildlife previously has pointed to research that identified both those northern and southern regions as potentially suitable habitat for winter releases based on both ecological suitability for wolves when it comes to things such as prey availability, and lesser risk of conflict with humans. The agency expects that released animals will move potentially far from release sites.
The targeted release sites also meet with the agency's goal of releasing wolves no closer than 60 miles from the borders of other states.