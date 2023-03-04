Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes had little hope that Gov. Jared Polis would get behind the name recommended by Cedaredge High School students for renaming a creek and mesa north of Delta.
But his hopes changed after having the chance to talk to Polis this winter about the issue at a Colorado Counties Inc. meeting. And this week he was pleased to learn that Polis is recommending to the federal Board on Geographic Names domestic names committee that Negro Creek and Negro Mesa be called Clay Creek and Mesa, as students and the county have pushed to have happen.
Polis made his decision after the state Geographic Naming Advisory Board had recommended the names Reparation Creek and Reparation Mesa instead.
Suppes said he is pleased that the governor “listened to the locals” in his decision.
“I’m very excited that this is the way moving forward and I know there’s a bunch of kids at Cedaredge High School who are excited too,” he said.
Polis said in an interview Friday, “I think what’s critical for a name to work is local support.”
“... I think that the grassroots effort of the high school locally really helped drive my decision-making and made my decision easy, to support that work,” he said.
The recommendation by Polis follows years of efforts to rename the creek and mesa. How the features got their current names isn’t entirely clear, though some anecdotes suggest they may have referred to a Black man who lived in the area. The creek once carried the more pejorative form of the word “Negro,” but the federal government began eliminating such references in the 1960s.
A Denver resident who found the “Negro” name to be offensive first suggested renaming the creek, as Hops Creek, in a nod to Colorado’s beer-brewing industry. Then Suppes got Cedaredge High School students involved, with the hope of coming up with a name with more meaning locally. Members of what was then the school’s freshman class suggested Clay Creek and Mesa because of the adobe clay in the area.
The state board picked up the question later, after it was reconstituted after previously having gone defunct. A board subcommittee sought input from representatives of the Black community in Colorado, and supporters of the Reparation Creek/Mesa names that the committee and ultimately the board recommended to Polis said they represented an attempt to help achieve some restorative justice.
Students have said they want to address restorative justice by erecting a plaque in the area to discuss the history of the names of the two features and the effort to change them.
In a letter to an official of the federal board about the Negro Creek/Mesa names, Polis said that “it goes without question that these antiquated and offensive place-names must be changed.” He wrote that he applauded and endorsed the county’s initiative in working to remove the derogatory terms before the state board was even reconstituted.
He said Friday that he appreciates the work of the state naming board, but he also spoke with praise about what he called thoughtful approach by the students and Delta County.
“I think local buy-in is so important and the students’ efforts predate the state naming commission, and for a name to be used and be accepted in a community, it needs to be supported in the community,” he said.
He said he wanted to show the students the state’s appreciation of their hard work by endorsing their name.
Junie Joseph, now a state lawmaker, previously served on the state naming board and chaired the Negro Creek/Mesa subcommittee.
Joseph, who is Black, said in an email that she served on the state board “at the honor of the Governor. I can’t speak for the entire Board, but I believe the decision we made to offer the names that we did was to honor, reclaim, and restore what we believe today may have been an injustice of the past. The name we offered was based on stakeholding with members of the Black community in Colorado, but the ultimate decision rests with the Governor of the State.”
The federal board’s domestic names committee is scheduled to consider the name change next Thursday. Assuming the federal board goes along with the recommendation by the students, county and now Polis, Suppes said is looking forward to making “a big deal of this thing,” he hopes via a sign placement ceremony in the creek/mesa area to celebrate the students’ name recommendation being adopted.
“These kids need to know what accomplishments can be made when they get involved,” he said.
Polis made his recommendation in a letter that was primarily focused on endorsing the recommendations of the state board and Clear Creek County to rename Mount Evans, a peak in that county exceeding 14,000 feet in elevation, as Mount Blue Sky. The mountain was named for John Evans, a territorial governor who Polis wrote was tacitly or explicitly culpable for Colorado’s Sand Creek Massacre, when hundreds of Cheyenne and Arapaho men, women and children were mutilated and killed.
He wrote that the name Mount Blue sky pays homage to the Cheyenne and Arapaho peoples and Colorado’s frequent sunny weather and blue skies.
“While we all grew up knowing the iconic Mount Evans, it is clear that Coloradans want a name that unites us rather than divides us and that we can all be proud of,” he wrote.
The Mount Evans name change also will be considered by the federal board’s domestic names committee next week.