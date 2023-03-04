Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes had little hope that Gov. Jared Polis would get behind the name recommended by Cedaredge High School students for renaming a creek and mesa north of Delta.

But his hopes changed after having the chance to talk to Polis this winter about the issue at a Colorado Counties Inc. meeting. And this week he was pleased to learn that Polis is recommending to the federal Board on Geographic Names domestic names committee that Negro Creek and Negro Mesa be called Clay Creek and Mesa, as students and the county have pushed to have happen.