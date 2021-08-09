Gov. Jared Polis and his administration are seeking $116 million in federal emergency funds to rebuild Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon following mudslides and develop safer alternate routes, possibly including the Cottonwood Pass route southeast of Glenwood Springs.
The Polis administration announced the request Monday as the Colorado Department of Transportation reported good progress over the weekend in clearing debris from the still-closed highway through the canyon. That work is giving engineers more ability to assess areas that had been covered by debris to determine the extent of damage. Crews removed 440 truckloads of debris over the weekend, or about 5,720 tons.
I-70 through the canyon has remained closed since July 29 as a result of heavy rains that have brought down debris from areas burned by last year's Grizzly Creek Fire in the canyon. CDOT currently has no estimated date for when it expects to be able to at least reopen the highway for single-lane traffic in each direction, which it likely would do in what are normally the westbound lanes.
Cleanup work has revealed particularly severe damage in the Blue Gulch area just east of the Shoshone hydroelectric plant in the canyon.
Eastbound I-70 "is completely demolished at the Blue Gulch drainage for an approximate length of 100 linear feet," Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and to the acting director of the Federal Highway Administration seeking the money from the agency's emergency relief program.
"Sections of retaining wall, concrete pavement, and steel reinforcement were found dispersed throughout the debris deposited within the Colorado River. The interstate median barrier was destroyed and distributed downstream by the event and the interstate roadway cross section will need to be completely reconstructed within this section."
The westbound lanes in that same area also suffered impacts including culvert damage, loss of barrier and rail structures, breakage of a slab overhang, and severe scouring of the driving surface. Much of that surface was installed just last year using a polyester concrete better able to stand up to severe weather events than other paving materials, but it still was damaged by the recent debris flows.
Polis last week issued disaster declarations in connection with the highway's closure, one of which enabled the state to seek federal funds to help with the recovery. On Saturday, Colorado's entire congressional delegation wrote to the Biden administration to urge quick approval for CDOT's request for emergency resources.
The Polis administration is asking for expedited approval of $11.6 million of its request to let it move quickly with emergency repairs, and CDOT plans to request more money after a further inventory of damage to the highway.
CDOT currently is estimating $20 million in visible damages associated with the debris flows and an assumed $20 million more in non-visible costs.
The federal funding request also includes $50 million for studying and building safety improvements to alternate routes to Glenwood Canyon, the Polis administration said in a news release.
The Polis administration said in its request letter that I-70's ongoing vulnerability due to severe erosion will likely require improvements to diversion routes such as Cottonwood Pass so they can withstand heavier traffic in the future. The letter says prior estimates "concluded that improvements to Cottonwood Pass are upwards of $50 million," but a further assessment could increase that number.
CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said Monday that Cottonwood Pass likely would fall into the category covered by the $50 million request to the federal government but the money wouldn't all be directed to that one route.
The Cottonwood Pass route consists of Eagle and Garfield county roads. Open only seasonally, it includes some narrow and steep sections, and isn't appropriate for trucks, but it is a far-shorter drive than CDOT's recommended I-70 detour route through far-northwest Colorado.
Just a few weeks ago CDOT indicated a lack of interest in exploring the pass as an alternate detour route due to lack of jurisdiction and other factors such as cost. But Lew last week said she thinks CDOT will be part of a long-term conversation about the viability of Cottonwood Pass as a detour route. State Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, supports improvements to Cottonwood Pass and has called on Polis to direct Lew to begin a review process under the federal National Environmental Policy Act for the route.
The Polis administration's $116 million request for federal funding associated with Glenwood Canyon also includes requests for the following:
• $4 million for debris removal, including maintenance staff costs;
• $10 million for impacts to existing state highway alternate routes due to the I-70 closure;
• $1 million for contractor traffic-control services;
• $5 million for potential geohazard mitigation at several locations;
• $5 million for construction management and engineering;
• $1 million for non-maintenance CDOT administration costs.