After failing to convince the Bureau of Land Management to postpone a helicopter-based roundup of hundreds of wild horses scheduled to start Friday in Rio Blanco County, Gov. Jared Polis is asking the agency to make accommodations to help ensure the animals’ safety amid concerns about high temperatures and potential impacts to foals.
In a letter to the BLM this week, Polis asked in part that the State Veterinarian’s Office be allowed to provide its expertise to the federal agency “both in a supporting role to ensure the welfare of the horses and to serve as an on-the-ground and impartial observer during the roundup.”
He said that while he’s aware the BLM keeps public observers at a distance to avoid the potential hampering of roundup operations, he’d like a state representative to be able to be embedded with federal veterinarians and others working close to the operation.
“Such an arrangement would provide additional support to BLM staff while providing myself, the public, and the state the independent and unbiased assurance that the horses are receiving the highest level of care and attention to their needs, particularly with regard to the foals and mares,” he wrote.
BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said the BLM is reviewing the requests in the governor’s letter but hasn’t made any decisions on them.
The BLM is hoping to gather and remove 750 horses from the 190,000-acre Piceance-East Douglas herd management area, which extends generally southeast of Rangely to Piceance Creek, west of Meeker. It wants to capture and treat another 200 with temporary fertility controls and then release them back to the herd management area.
It says that as of last year nearly 1,400 horses were in the area, many times the appropriate management level of 135-235 horses there.
The roundup is opposed by some wild-horse activists, and Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, both had called for a delay, citing concerns over the deaths of wild horses at a holding facility in Cañon City following an equine influenza outbreak this year. All of the 145 horses that died in the outbreak had been removed from west of Colorado Highway 139 southwest of Rangely last year.
Animals in the Piceance-East Douglas roundup are being sent to a holding facility in Utah for processing and then will be made available for adoption. As of Wednesday, the BLM had gathered 18 horses from the herd using water/food to try to bait them into corrals, in an operation that started last month.
The BLM initially had planned the helicopter-based roundup for September, but moved it up, citing poor conditions of horses and the range. But activists, and Polis, are worried that the accelerated operation imperils foals that are younger than they would be in September. Polis wrote to the BLM that with seasonal temperatures reaching triple digits, “it is more important than ever that young horses and mares receive due consideration to account for their increased vulnerability during this particularly unforgiving time of year.”
Polis wrote that it is important to him that foals get to remain with their moms and “receive extra attention to ensure their safety,” and that factors should be considered such as how long foals and other horses are required to run in the heat during the roundup.
The BLM has animal-welfare protocols governing roundups, including measures that Coulter said pertain to handling of foals and mares if the foals are still nursing.
“We care about the foals. We care about all the horses. We definitely have preventive measures and ways to separate foals so they’re not in corrals with all the (other) horses,” he said.
He said foals can be born in the Piceance-East Douglas area year-round, with the peak season occurring perhaps from March through June. He said there may be cases where foals are abandoned by or separated from their mothers, or are being weaned from mares that aren’t letting them nurse anymore, and the BLM has arranged for foster care outside a holding facility for any such foals that are rounded up.
In a recently released report by Delia Malone, an ecologist and wildlife chair for the Colorado Sierra Club who visited the herd management area this month, she said she found no evidence to support the BLM’s claims of wild horse malnourishment, and upland habitats provide ample forage to support the horse population. She also said the BLM’s own rangeland health assessments show that most of the herd management area meets the agency’s land health standards, with the rest of the area not yet assessed.
Coulter said that fortunately, rain has greened up the range, and horses are now in the best condition they’re going to be this year, making it the ideal time to gather them.
He said range health and the health of remaining wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin west of Craig have “greatly improved” after horse removal operations there last year, showing that was a successful operation.
In a press release on Wednesday the American Wild Horse Campaign reiterated its call to pause the helicopter roundup in Rio Blanco County.
“The chief health emergencies facing these wild horses and foals right now are the impending helicopter chase across miles of hazardous Piceance Basin terrain and the prospect of years in government holding facilities,” said Scott Wilson, a Colorado-based spokesperson for the group.