Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is calling for the delay of a proposed roundup of wild horses from a herd north of Grand Junction this summer because of concerns about the deaths of other horses from disease in a holding facility after being removed from lands south of Rangely last year.
Polis said in a letter to Stephanie Connolly, acting Colorado state director for the Bureau of Land Management, that he is “deeply concerned that the proposed Piceance Basin roundup is simply a risk not worth taking until such time as enhanced welfare standards and improved biosecurity measures are in place.”
An equine flu outbreak at the BLM’s wild horse holding facility in Cañon City has resulted in the deaths of 144 horses. All were animals that the BLM last year had removed from the West Douglas area west of Colorado Highway 139, an area it considers unsuitable for wild horses.
The BLM removed more than 450 horses in that operation. Later this year, it wants to round up more than 1,000 wild horses in the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area east of Colorado Highway 139 and southwest of Meeker. It wants to remove 750 from the range and administer fertility control to another 200 to reduce that herd’s population to what the BLM considers to be a more appropriate level.
“Given the outbreak at the Cañon City facility, I have serious doubts that the proposed roundup in the Piceance Basin can or should go on as planned. The health and well-being of the horses should be the foundation of any proposed activity, and placing them in a confined setting susceptible to disease outbreaks does not seemingly fit that aim,” Polis wrote.
BLM spokesman Steven Hall said the agency has received the letter and will prepare a response to it.
Polis pointed to analysis by veterinarians that the West Douglas horses remain wild and ungentled, meaning stressful measures involving hydraulic squeeze chutes, which can pose their own health risks, are required to vaccinate and treat them. The West Douglas horses were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated when the outbreak began. Polis voiced concern that the Piceance Basin horses likely would arrive at holding facilities in the same ungentled condition, and already stressed by poor range conditions and the pressures of being rounded up.
He said the systems established to benefit wild horses removed from the range are inadequate and require re-evaluation to guarantee that an influx of new horses doesn’t result in the same outbreak conditions currently existing at Cañon City. He said any round-ups in months ahead should be re-evaluated pending a review of current procedures, and that facilities and equipment are ill-equipped to take on hundreds of additional horses.
“The planned round-ups should be delayed and reconsidered for replacement by a more cost-effective and humane management alternative, and the state of Colorado is eager and willing to assist BLM in developing and implementing such a plan,” Polis wrote.
Some wild horse activist groups also have called on the BLM to suspend wild horse and burro removal operations due to concerns over how removed animals are being cared for and what is happening at facilities like the one in Cañon City.
Nationally, the BLM has proposed removing some 20,000 wild horses and burros from the range this federal fiscal year and treating about 2,300 more with fertility controls and releasing them back on the range. It has cited the need to reduce the risk of starvation, thirst and habitat destruction related to climate change and drought impacts in the West.