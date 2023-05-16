Saying it is "unnecessary and undermines the voters' intent," Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday vetoed a bill that could have delayed wolf reintroduction beyond Dec. 31.
Senate Bill 256 would have prohibited Colorado Parks and Wildlife from releasing gray wolves into the state until the effective date of a final U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule deeming wolves reintroduced into the state to be a nonessential experimental population, as allowed under Section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act.
Gray wolves are federally listed and protected as endangered in Colorado, where few now exist. The "10(j)" rule would give the state more flexibility in managing wolves restored to the state, including by allowing for killing of wolves in some cases, such as attacks on livestock.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is trying to finalize that rule before the end of the year, when Parks and Wildlife plans to begin reintroducing wolves to the state. But bill sponsors, including state Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, pushed for passage of the measure to ensure for the sake of affected interests such as ranchers that the rule precedes reintroduction.
Soper said he likens not having the measure in place to "dropping your car insurance with the idea that you're always going to drive safely. I really do think this (veto) is shortsighted."
The bill also was sponsored by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon; Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; and Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs. It easily passed both the Colorado Senate and House, with support from all lawmakers on the Western Slope, where reintroduction will occur. But it had been opposed by the state Department of Natural Resources and its executive director, Dan Gibbs, who has called it a "solution in search of a problem" due to the confidence Fish and Wildlife Service has voiced about finalizing the rule by December.
Soper said Polis informed the bill's sponsors in a conference call Tuesday of his decision.
"I will say all four of us (sponsors) took a shot at changing his mind or at least attempting to talk about how this was an insurance policy," Soper said.
"He kept doubling down that it seemed to go against the will of the people" by allowing for reintroduction to occur after Dec. 31, Soper said.
Colorado voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 requiring wolf restoration in the state. The statute they approved requires the Parks and Wildlife Commission to “take the steps necessary to begin reintroductions of gray wolves by Dec. 31, 2023.”
Wolf advocates say that means reintroductions must start by then. Others, including Soper, disagree. He said taking the steps necessary "doesn't mean paws on the ground."
In a veto letter, Polis wrote that the bill undermines not only the voters' intent but the hard work of the Parks and Wildlife Commission, the expertise of the agency's staff, the efforts of two stakeholder groups that made recommendations to Parks and Wildlife about developing a reintroduction and management plan, "and the ongoing efforts of our Federal partners." He said the bill "could actually interfere with successfully receiving experimental population designation, which is the purported purpose of the bill."
He wrote that the bill, if signed into law, would impede the coordination under way for more than two years between the Fish and Wildlife Service and the state, which has included a $1 million commitment from the state for the Fish and Wildlife Service to complete the draft rule and draft environmental impact statement.
"This also could lead to unnecessary delays and revisions to the rule," Polis wrote.
Because the legislative session has ended, lawmakers won't have the chance to try to override a Polis veto.
"If we were still in session I guarantee we would work on an override," Soper said.
Aubyn Royall, Colorado state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement that the bill "could have significantly delayed wolf restoration to Colorado. In vetoing this harmful bill, Governor Polis upheld the will of the voters. While it is disappointing that this bill made it through the Colorado General Assembly and to the Governor’s desk, we are relieved that the wolf restoration process can continue without undue delay.”
Roberts said in an email that he is deeply disappointed to see the veto of a bipartisan bill "that sought to provide essential protections for Colorado’s livestock owners."
"It is discouraging to see a bill that passed the legislature with such large bipartisan margins (29-6 in the Senate and 44-21 in the House) not become law."
"... Without a 10(j) designation, any farmer or rancher who interacts with a wolf even for purposes of legitimate mitigation could be charged with a federal felony and face years in prison," he said.
He said the bill "was not a delay tactic nor an attempt to alter the public’s wishes but, instead, a safeguard to ensure we introduce wolves responsibly," and he had rarely as a lawmaker witnessed such broad, grassroots support from communities and groups for a bill.
Roberts said he is grateful that Parks and Wildlife is pursuing the rule, and while he hopes it is issued before wolves are reintroduced, "I fear for the consequences my community may face if this does not happen. Should the rule not be issued by December 31, 2023, I urge the Governor and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to consider alternative measures that ensure we implement wolf reintroduction correctly and with deep consideration for the impacts on our agriculture community."