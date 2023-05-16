Saying it is "unnecessary and undermines the voters' intent," Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday vetoed a bill that could have delayed wolf reintroduction beyond Dec. 31.

Senate Bill 256 would have prohibited Colorado Parks and Wildlife from releasing gray wolves into the state until the effective date of a final U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule deeming wolves reintroduced into the state to be a nonessential experimental population, as allowed under Section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act.