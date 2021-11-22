Will Jones wasn’t content to sit on the sidelines.
But in the sometimes nasty arena of politics, October was a tough month.
It was clear that Will Jones had a target on his back after he decided to run for the District 51 school board.
It got kinda ugly. First it was his job. Then it was his past that was littered with police incidents.
But then came Election Night.
“It was pins and needles for a while. I told myself that I wanted to make a difference with our kids, so it was a good feeling.”
More like a great feeling. Jones pulled ahead and away from Nick Allan to win the District D seat by nearly 1,300 votes.
The campaign was truly one of a kind, including that seven candidates raised more than $125,000 to earn a seat on a no-salary board.
No other candidate faced the kind of scrutiny Jones did. Not even close. So it begs the question of why he was willing to put himself through all that.
“If we want our community to do better, we need to be involved, and that’s why I did this,” he says.
He understood the scrutiny and criticism, but he certainly didn’t like it.
Through the campaign, he was battered more than a snare drum.
“I understand it because we’re dealing with kids, but it was really frustrating because they didn’t take the time to research it,” Jones said about his past.
It’s a past that’s more checkered than a chess board.
“At first glance, you see arrested, arrested, arrested, but to not research and get the actual details, that’s what hurt my feelings.”
Jones never spent a day in jail. Just one night after an arrest. He said he faced abuse as a child and he would never hit a woman, but there were domestic violence charges. And they all went away or were deferred sentences.
Arguments, no violence, Jones says. Most charges more than two decades old.
He readily admits that he struggled with bad decisions and situations when he was younger.
“If people would have looked behind the story, they would’ve understood me better,” he says. “It wasn’t like it was yesterday or last month.”
Today, he’s proud of the man he’s become. He took those harsh lessons and learned from them.
“If you look at it, you would see that I’ve worked with kids for more than 15 years,” he says. “I’ve always been a helper, a people person, a kid person, so I’m happy with the man I’ve become.”
Then there was his job. Some people even voiced their irritation with the media calling where he’s employed at “gentleman’s club.”
Yep, it’s a strip bar called Fantasy and Jones said it’s a great job with a great boss that provides a good living for him and his family.
Once again, Jones understands the political target on his back, but it’s still frustrating.
“I’m making an honest living at an honest job, he said. “It’s a legal business. We talk about being free and doing the things we want to do, and I want to provide for my family. I’ve worked as a security guard in this town for years; it’s what I do.”
He’s also coaches youth football and is an assistant coach with Central High School.
He immediately perks up when talking about the Warriors’ season and how the team improved, just missing the playoffs.
Talking football is much more enjoyable than talking about that darn election.
All along he kept his focus on the people who knew him best.
“The kids that I know, know the kind of man I am. I’ve dealt with their parents, they know who I am.”
For many friends and acquaintances who read and heard those stories, some called him up to let him know they had his back.
“They told me ‘we believe in you,’ ‘you don’t deserve that,’ but I know the man I am, so it made me stronger.”
Then came Election Night and, whoa Nellie, that was a sweet night for Will Jones.
“The fact that I came out on top in the race, it made it even more sweeter to know that people believed in me,” he says.
During the election, Jones was part of a three-candidate alliance endorsed by the Mesa County Republican Party.
All three — Jones, Andrea Haitz and Angela Lema — were elected to the board and will begin their terms on Nov. 30.
Jones wants to make one thing very clear — he’s an independent thinker.
“Everyone who saw me at the forums and meet and greets liked that I spoke from my heart,” he says. “And that’s the way I’m going to be as a school board member. I’m gonna say my piece and try to do the right thing for the right reasons.”
Now, reflecting on all those frustrating days of the campaign and the joy of victory, Jones remembers why he took on all that scrutiny to begin with.
He knows that he will face the dilemma that school boards everywhere have faced. But it’s his goal.
“It was just the kids and parents, and getting our parents more involved. I really believe that the more we’re involved as parents, the easier it is for our teachers,” said Jones, a father of six with an 8-year-old daughter in District 51.
“I wanted to make a difference, so I figured if I could do something that would mean something, it would be a good thing.”
He almost sounds like a politician at times.
“I want people to know, they trusted me with their vote, now they can trust me to make the right decision.”
Then his voice takes on a more comfortable tone as he uses a football analogy.
“I wanted to get off the sideline and do it. I wanted to walk the walk.”
Then he offers a little laugh for the first time.
“Yeah, I think I know what I got myself into.”
Will Jones was the ultimate long shot, the big-time underdog when this election began.
Now, it’s time to go to work as a new school board member of District 51.