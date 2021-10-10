A right-leaning group wants Colorado voters to approve two ballot measures this fall aimed at lowering all property taxes and ensuring that the Colorado Legislature has the sole authority for appropriating all revenue, and not just those collected through taxes and fees.
Michael Fields, executive director of Colorado Rising State Action, said both measures, Proposition 120 and Amendment 78, are common sense proposals.
That’s why his group, which purports to advance conservative principles and hold liberals accountable, proposed and got both measures placed on this fall’s ballot.
Carol Hedges, executive director of the Colorado Fiscal Institute, however, called the measures “unnecessary” and “sour grapes,” saying Fields and other proponents of the two measures seem to want to undo elections they haven’t won for their conservative candidates.
She said one measure is already moot because of a bill approved by the Legislature, and the other allows it to so easily be undone by state lawmakers to render it toothless.
PROPERTY TAXES
When Colorado voters last year approved repealing the 1982 Gallagher Amendment that kept residential property tax rates low, and set that rate at 7.15%, it didn’t alter the 29% rate for commercial property.
Fields said that wasn’t fair.
“If they hadn’t frozen it at that higher rate, it would have ratcheted down more,” he said of the residential rate. “What we did is we took that ratchet and split it between commercial and residential, so residential doesn’t go down quite as far as it would under Gallagher. We’re putting on a 9% property tax cut to help families and small businesses as their property taxes go up.”
Under Fields’ proposition, the residential rate would drop to 6.5% and commercial to 26.4%.
If the proposition passes, however, it’s expected to face a legal challenge.
That’s because, in the waning days of this year’s legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 293, which changed the definition of residential and commercial property when it comes to assessment rates.
Instead of two categories, now there are five.
That bill, which had bipartisan sponsorship, also reduced the rate for some of those categories, but only for the next two years.
Under it, regular residential property would be assessed at 6.95%, but multifamily property, anything from duplexes to apartment buildings, would pay a 6.8% rate.
Agricultural nonresidential property, such as farms and ranches, and businesses that produce renewable energy would go to 26.4%, while all other commercial property would remain at 29%.
Because of that bill, the proposition could end up before the courts. That’s because the proposition no longer reflects existing law, meaning it could be rendered moot, Hedges said.
Fields, however, said he believes the Legislature approved the bill, which had the backing of Democratic and Republican legislators, including Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, just so it could thwart his measure.
“They’re basically just changing things around and saying, ‘Your statute now doesn’t apply because that’s no longer in the law,’ ” he said. “This sets a dangerous precedent that anything they don’t like and they know is coming, they can move things around.”
Fields said if the measure passes, he’s already planning to file a lawsuit to say it would take precedence over SB293.
Hedges, however, said the role of the Legislature is to pass laws, including lowering taxes if they so choose.
“To me, this is the classic example of why it doesn’t make any sense to make tax policy at the ballot,” she said.
“What’s the point of the lawsuit? Are they saying the Legislature doesn’t have the authority to lower tax rates? That’s a new interpretation of TABOR,” Hedges added. “What are they suing on? I don’t like it because the Legislature made our ballot measure not as cool as we wanted it to be? That’s not the basis of a legal challenge.”
Hedges said all the measure does is hurt local governments, particularly in rural areas, because the state doesn’t take in property taxes.
She said that while it may feel good to lower taxes by about $1 billion statewide, as the measure purports, that comes with consequences for special districts, such as fire, sewer and water, not to mention schools, cities and counties.
“Yeah, they can next year go to the ballot and ask folks to increase their mill levies to generate the exact same amount of money, but what a goofy way to run a government,” Hedges said. “It’s unnecessary, it’s inequitable, it goes to a bigger question of it doesn’t make sense that our property tax laws are a one-size-fits-all.”
She said rural areas of the state would be harder hit by the decrease because property values there aren’t climbing nearly as high as they are in the Denver metropolitan area. While increases in property values would mean a zero impact on richer areas, rural areas that don’t have the same increasing values would get less revenue, and be forced to cut services as a result, Hedges said.
CUSTODIAL MONEY
The second measure, Amendment 78, aims to strip appropriation powers from the governor and attorney general.
It deals with money the state gets through such things as special federal allocations, such as the COVID-19 relief payments or money earned from legal settlements initiated by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, including any interest earned from that money, all of which can be in the millions of dollars.
While some of that revenue, which is known as “custodial money,” is distributed through the Legislature, other money oftentimes can be considered discretionary, and can be doled out directly by the governor or attorney general at their whim.
Some of that money, however, does have specific purposes.
Settlement money from drug companies over the opioid epidemic, for example, generally goes to fund treatment programs.
The COVID aid money is aimed at things impacted by the pandemic, including helping to improve the economy, Hedges said.
Still, Fields said there’s no reason why all of that money shouldn’t be appropriated by state lawmakers, just as they already do with tax revenues and money generated from fees and earned interest.
That way, the public has a say in where the money goes.
“That money should go into the (Legislature’s) general fund where we can weigh it against everything else, and have the Legislature be in charge of that money,” he said.
One criticism of the amendment, however, is what to do with emergency money the state receives, such as fires and floods. Having that money delayed to wait for a legislative session or special session would only slow the process of getting to where it’s needed most.
Fields said that’s an easy fix.
“They could just go in next session and say, ‘Look, any emergency funds the governor can spend,’ or up to a certain amount the governor can spend,” he said. “On day one, they could say everything is exactly back to how it was. At least we get to weigh in and say, ‘What about this? What about that?’ ”
If that’s the case, then what’s the point of the measure at all, Hedges asked.
She said that’s the first time she’s heard that argument for the amendment, saying it makes no sense then to alter the state’s Constitution if it can so easily be undone with a simple bill in the Legislature.
“It is just unnecessary and it’s completely going to gum up the works,” Hedges said. “It’s just going to require communities to wait when they have emergencies that the Legislature didn’t think about in May about the fire that was going to occur in Grand County in October. This one’s really disappointing to me. This seems to be using the ballot as an offensive tool to respond to election outcomes that they don’t like.”
Because the proposal is a constitutional amendment, it requires at least 55% of voters for it to pass.