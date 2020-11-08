After Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, demonstrations of support and opposition arose throughout the country, with Grand Junction being no different.
Though instead of crowds of hundreds, there were no more than 50 people cheering and waving flags on the corner of Main Street and First Street. The Biden camp held campaign signs as they cheered slogans such as, “We won!” and “No more years.” About thirty yards away was a larger crowd of supporters for President Donald Trump. They climbed their trucks to wave Trump and American flags.
There was a stark divide politically between the two groups but also a show of mutual respect.
“They had their chance to celebrate and that’s great. Now it’s our turn,” said Jeff Pacotti, organizer of the Biden crowd. “I don’t feel unsafe at all with them there. They’re very friendly, very nice people. A couple of them introduced themselves to us and said they’d have our backs if something went down.”
Pacotti organized the demonstration last-minute but wanted to show that deep red Mesa County has some blue in it.
The other crowd gathered to show their support for Trump. Many were decked out in patriotic gear. Mathias Mulumba was among them, wearing a shirt full of fireworks, an eagle and a ton of red white and blue.
From the sidewalk he would cheer and wave his American flag if a driver honked in support.
“If Joe Biden won the fair way then he should be President. If not, then he shouldn’t be. We just need to know,” Mulumba said.
Many supporters echoed that sentiment — have a recount to ensure the totals are accurate. Some were more upfront about repeating unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud. Others just wanted to show their support for Trump.
Despite those political differences, both sides wanted civility.
Mitch Cox, a truck driver, voted for Trump because of his tax policies, saying it makes it easier for him to make ends meet.
“We want the same thing they want — for the country to be in a good place,” Cox said. “Now we have different ideas of what that means and how to get there but it’s the same goal. Civility goes a long way. We’re all Americans and we’re in this together.”
Less civil were drivers passing by. For every honk of support to either group, there were a handful of people giving them the middle finger or yelling obscenities. After someone did so to Cox, a large truck revved its engine, releasing exhaust into the Biden crowd.
“See, a part of me thinks that might be funny but honestly, it’s unnecessary and doesn’t help at all,” Cox said.
For Kierra Hall, Saturday brought a sense of relief after four years of feeling marginalized.
“I cried when I saw the news. I’m a gay, Mexican woman. I haven’t always felt safe here but I hope that changes, now,” she said. “I just want my human rights to be on the same level as someone’s view on taxes, and I think that will happen in these next 4-8 years.”