Nada Wolff Culver, deputy director of policy and programs for the Bureau of Land Management, made some remarks about the headquarters’ status Saturday.
She did not, however, have any new information.
Culver served as the keynote speaker during lunch at the Club 20 Fall Conference, giving those in attendance updates on the BLM’s current priorities and projects while giving a PowerPoint slide presentation.
When it came to the debate about whether the BLM’s headquarters should remain in Grand Junction or return to Washington, D.C., Culver said that the U.S. Department of the Interior is carefully reviewing the move from D.C. to Grand Junction to ensure that the BLM can fulfill its responsibilities, and that Interior leadership is working with BLM career staff to understand the ramifications of the headquarters move and determine if any adjustments should be made.
“We are committed to continue engaging with stakeholders,” the presentation said. “We are also committed to maintaining a meaningful presence in Grand Junction.”
Other BLM issues and agendas that were presented included:
■ Reviewing options to conserve greater sage-grouse habitat with potential withdrawals from mining laws, with a federal register notice forthcoming, and also updating sage-grouse management plans to focus on implementation in various conditions.
■ Recognizing the 50th year of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, which has led to 26.8 million acres of herd management areas across 10 western states.
■ Emergency gatherings to address drought and other conditions when it comes to gathering wild horses, such as the recent Sand Wash gather that was halted Thursday.
■ Updating livestock grazing statistics, such as the BLM managing grazing on 155 million acres with nearly 18,000 permits and leases, and more than 21,000 allotments, as well as 12.3 million Animal Unit Months (AUMs) in 2019 that produced $2.1 billion in economic output.
■ Explaining executive orders from the Biden administration addressing climate change, such as Secretarial Order 3399, which accelerates renewable energy development, identifies actions to foster investments in energy communities, and “uses science in decision-making and analyzing climate change impacts.”
Another Biden order discussed is the Civilian Climate Corps to conserve and restore public lands and waters, increase reforestation, increase carbon sequestration in the agricultural sector, protect biodiversity, and improve access to outdoor recreation.
■ Acknowledging that “fire season is no longer a season.”
■ Analyzing the BLM’s plan to conserve 30% of lands and waters by 2030 based on a preliminary report focused on natural losses, climate change and disparities in access to nature, as well as the bureau’s conservation efforts that are focused on locally-led, voluntary efforts.
■ Revealing the current state of oil and gas lease sales. The BLM is accepting comments and the scoping period is open through Oct. 1. In Colorado, 119 parcels totaling 141,675.22 acres are under evaluation.