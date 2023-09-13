U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and a man were escorted from a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theater in Denver on Sunday, according to surveillance camera footage and the Garfield County Republican’s reelection campaign.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!),” Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, said in a written statement. “She appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously.”