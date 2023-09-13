This screenshot from surveillance cameras captured U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and a man leaving the Buell Theater in Denver on Sunday. The surveillance video footage was obtained from the city of Denver by The Colorado Sun through an open records request.
This screenshot from surveillance video shows U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of Denver's Buell Theatre Sunday evening allegedly for being too loud, vaping and taking pictures with her cell phone. The man with the drink was with her, while the other man pictured was one of several theater employees who escorted the two out. Outside the theater, the two can been seen holding hands, and at times Boebert being twirled by the man. To view the now viral video, posted by Denver's 9News, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=Moz-nzdOSaA.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and a man were escorted from a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theater in Denver on Sunday, according to surveillance camera footage and the Garfield County Republican’s reelection campaign.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!),” Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, said in a written statement. “She appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously.”