After search warrants were served and executed on Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and others by federal agents investigating their involvement in potential criminal matters related to possible breaches of election security, accusations started to fly.
It's those accusations, and replies from 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, that prompted 3rd Congressional District Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to look into the situation and send out a statement early Monday afternoon.
Following Tuesday’s actions by federal agents, Peters immediately appeared on online TV shows with Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell to make accusations that were strongly disputed by Rubinstein and Weiser.
Boebert said that after speaking to Rubinstein that he was “responsible in his approach.”
Peters said the the federal agents were dressed in military-style clothing and were not displaying badges, and proceeded to break down doors in executing search warrants at her home and at three others in Mesa and Garfield counties.
Rubinstein and Weiser immediately contested the accusations, calling them completely false.
Boebert said she felt compelled to look into the incident and reached out to Rubinstein.
“Many of the constituents I represent have expressed concern about the ongoing investigation into Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. At my request, I recently received a briefing from District Attorney Dan Rubinstein,” the statement said. “He addressed my concerns about the involvement of the FBI and the absolute necessity for the presumption of innocence to be extended to all of those being investigated.”
Boebert said she has been an opponent of the “overreach and targeted nature of the FBI’s activities on a national level” in the past, and that was one reason she was prompted to speak to Rubinstein.
“It was clear from our conversation that the District Attorney is being responsible in his approach and conducting his work in as timely and professional a manner as possible, as well as providing local oversight of the FBI’s role.”
Boebert added that she will continue to be briefed during the ongoing investigation.
Rubinstein said he spoke to Boebert on Monday morning.
"It was a short briefing on the things we still have to do with the investigation. She said it would be helpful if she could understand things a little better," he said. "I believe she has a fair amount of trust in me. She recognizes I have a job to do and she has known me long enough to know that I’m never politically motivated in this job."
Shortly after Boebert’s office sent out her statement on the incident, the “Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund” sent an "In Case You Missed It" release.
In that rambling statement, it said that “large teams of heavily armed federal agents, using a battering ram to break down doors, raided the homes of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and several of her friends and colleagues, mostly women in their mid-60s.
“This is a level of weaponization of the Justice Department we haven't seen since the McCarthy era. Thank God Tina wasn't protesting critical race theory at a Virginia school board meeting or they might have brought two battering rams,” the statement continued.
Following Peters' accusations last Tuesday, Rubinstein and Weiser issued a joint statement on Wednesday, which read:
“We have reviewed a statement from Tina Peters’ legal defense fund that claims a level of force during the execution of this joint federal-state law enforcement operation. At no time was force used on Ms. Peters or her home,” the statement adds. “Ms. Peters was allowed to move about her home and fix herself breakfast while agents gathered items before departing.”
Peters has been a somewhat frequent guest on shows and events hosted by Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, who is a vocal and prominent voter-fraud conspiracy advocate. Bannon is a former policy director for former present Donald Trump.