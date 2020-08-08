The Pine Gulch Fire continues to grow, though at a slower rate than earlier in the week, according to fire officials.
The fire is now burning 13,074 acres, as of the latest report from Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black. That’s an increase of about 1,200 acres from the previous update. Containment dropped from 5% to 0%, according to a Friday afternoon press release.
Crews are still working to remove vegetation and cut fire lines as Friday brought yet another Red Flag Warning for the area.
Smoke is expected around De Beque and along Interstate 70 between Parachute and the Beaver Tail tunnel. No evacuation orders are in place. Mesa County Road 200 at the Mesa-Garfield County line remains closed to nonessential traffic.
Candidate list released
Secretary of State Jena Griswold released Friday the full list of candidates who will appear on this fall’s ballot, from presidential contenders to legislative candidates to district attorneys.
Griswold’s office said the list, as it stands now, is an “active one,” with more candidates added or removed as the office completes the process of qualification requirements and candidates who withdraw or are replaced.
The final list will be completed by Sept. 4, and can be found at www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/vote/generalCandidates.html.
The office said that major and minor party candidates are listed in order through a lot drawing, with unaffiliated candidates placed after them. State law, however, requires that presidential and vice presidential candidates be ordered by major party, minor party and then unaffiliated.
Voters still can update their voter registration information, or register to vote, at GoVoteColorado.gov.
Guv amends 2 executive orders
Gov. Jared Polis amended two of his executive orders dealing with the COVID-19 public health crisis on Friday.
One order extends the governor’s “Protect Our Neighbors” phase of dealing with the pandemic, which allows local health departments to issue their own public health orders and reopen their communities in varying ways.
The second order extended a deadline until next month for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to report progress made on boosting the state’s vaccination rate.
Man jailed on felony warrants
Anthony Ryan, 33, is accused of vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, and second-degree assault, among other charges on multiple arrest warrants out of Mesa County.
A repossession employee was attempting to repossess a car at 6:30 a.m. June 22 due to nonpayment on a loan when he was approached by a man who allegedly threatened him, according to the arrest affidavit.
The agent hooked the vehicle by the back wheel and was lifting it from the ground when the man allegedly approached with the car keys, got in the vehicle and drove it off, causing damage to the rear bumper.
The man also threatened him, citing the “Make My Day” law, the affidavit said.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office questioned Ryan about the confrontation. He reportedly said he and the repossession agent argued for a short time before someone drove the vehicle off the tow truck, but he would not say who.
Ryan was charged with motor vehicle theft and was released from the scene as the jail didn’t accept felony property crimes due to COVID-19, according to the arrest affidavit.
Later in the summer, a man was reportedly hit with a crowbar outside a gas station July 25. Security footage at the gas station reportedly showed a man get out of a black vehicle and swing at the victim in the parking lot with an unknown item.
The vehicle in the footage was later associated with Ryan, according to the arrest affidavit.
During an arrest Aug. 6, Ryan allegedly attempted to elude law enforcement for a second time but was Tased as he was attempting to drive his vehicle onto the curb, according to the arrest affidavit.
He was arrested and taken to Mesa County Jail.
Campfire sparks 12-acre blaze
Fire investigators have determined that a vegetation fire Wednesday near 16 Road north of Grand Junction was caused by an unattended campfire, according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.
Quick response and air support allowed Lower Valley Fire Protection District and Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit crews to contain the blaze to 12 acres, BLM reports.
Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, any fire or campfire not within a permanently constructed grate in a developed park, campground, private residence or picnic area is prohibited. Year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Colorado include leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
“We would like the public to understand that we need the resource to be available for the natural-caused fires that happen,” said UCR Fire Management Officer Lathan Johnson. “When we have human-caused fires, valuable firefighting resources are taken away from other incidents or are not available for new starts.”
The unattended campfire came as Mesa County is in severe drought with several nearby fires burning in the area.
“We are experiencing extreme and severe drought in Mesa County and I’m concerned with the level of fire danger we are seeing. As we have seen with the Pine Gulch Fire, one spark can quickly spread into a dangerous wildfire. Firefighters need the public’s help to prevent human-caused fires,” said Mesa County Undersheriff Todd Rowell.
4 deaths tied to hand sanitizers
NEW YORK — Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states.
Health officials reported this week that 15 adults were poisoned in Arizona and New Mexico in May and June after drinking hand sanitizer. Besides the four who died, three had ongoing vision problems, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
All had consumed sanitizers containing methanol, or wood alcohol. The active ingredient that kills germs in legitimate sanitizers is ethyl alcohol, which is consumable. But some companies have been replacing it with poisonous methanol, which is used in antifreeze.