Western Slope lawmakers in both parties will have a large say in the agriculture and natural resources committees in both chambers of the Colorado General Assembly when it reconvenes for the 2023 legislative session next month.
And while he isn’t in a majority party, Montrose Republican Marc Catlin is to remain vice chairman of the House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee.
Over nearly the past two years, outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, had broken normal protocol by naming Catlin as the No. 2 person on that panel, something that’s rarely done. Vice chairs run committees when the chair is not present.
Incoming Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillion, said she’s planning to continue that committee assignment.
“Marc has a proven record of putting people over politics,” said McCluskie, the Legislature’s first woman speaker from the Western Slope. “I know he’ll bring his Western Slope values and dedication to water preservation to the committee.”
Catlin will be joined on that 13-member panel by three other Western Slope Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Barbara McLachlin of Durango, and Reps.-elect Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs and Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs.
Catlin also will serve as the House GOP’s ranking member on the House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee.
“This will be the second session I will serve in this capacity,” Catlin said. “As vice chairman, I will be able to highlight the value of agriculture and rural Colorado while bringing ag and water isues to the forefront of the House of Representatives.”
Meanwhile, Lukens also will serve on the House Education Committee, while Velasco will also be on the House Appropriations and House Energy & Environmental committees.
Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, will become the Republican’s ranking member on two House committees, Judiciary and Health & Insurance, while Rep.-elect Rick Taggart will serve on the House Finance and Business Affairs & Labor committees.
In the Senate, Sen.-elect Dylan Roberts will come in as chairman of the Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, serving along with Sen. Cleave Simpson, an Alamosa Republican whose new district includes Montrose County and the rest of the southwest corner of the state.
Roberts also will serve on the Senate Judiciary and Local Government & Housing committees, while Simpson also will be on the Transportation & Energy and Finance committees.
Mesa County’s first woman state senator, Janice Rich, is to serve as the GOP’s ranking member on the Local Government & Housing Committee, and also serve on the Health & Human Services and Education committees.