Voters in area cities and towns that are holding spring elections are going ahead with those plans April 7, and they won’t have to worry about people waiting in large groups to cast their ballots.
That’s because all of them — Fruita, Palisade, Cedaredge, Delta and Montrose — are going with all mail ballots.
“It might take a little bit more manpower just keeping people separated when they’re doing the signature verifications,” said Margaret Sell, Fruita’s city clerk and finance director. “On election night, Palisade will be coming over and will be using our tabulation equipment, but we’re taking extra precautions to ensure that we have separation of personnel.
“For the most part, it’s going on as normal,” she added. “I think that’s one of the unique things about Colorado and our mail-ballot system. It’s not like we have a polling place where people are standing in line and waiting to vote.”
Fruita has three city council seats, a mayor’s race and a ballot measure to double, to 6%, the city’s lodging tax.
Palisade also has three seats on its town board and a mayor’s race, while Cedaredge voters will be choosing a new mayor, three town board seats and a capital improvement mill levy for the Cedaredge Golf Course.
In Delta, voters there will be choosing three council seats and four ballot measures. One would allow the city to publish city documents on its website rather than in a local newspaper, while another would limit city contracts to two years. The third ballot question would allow bonds to be sold for capital improvement projects, and the final measure concerns changes to how it operates its municipal light and power system, calls for appointment of a health department director and alters how its planning commission operates.
In Montrose, voters also are to decide three councilor seats and one ballot measure, which would offer a franchise agreement to Black Hills Colorado Gas.
Neither Grand Junction nor Rifle are holding city elections next month.
Check each city’s website for ballot drop off locations.