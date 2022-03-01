Colorado Mesa University is a step closer to getting the money it needs to rebuild the Robinson Theatre from the Colorado Legislature.
Last month, the Legislature’s Capital Development Committee approved its prioritization list of projects it is recommending for funding, and sent that list to the all-powerful Joint Budget Committee. The committee is still working on the state’s annual spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
In it is a recommendation for a one-time funding for the 600-seat theater, a project that is expected to cost nearly $44 million.
Out of 35 projects that the committee approved, including Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who is a CDC member, CMU’s theater is No. 16 on the list.
The university had asked the CDC for $39.4 million, with the rest — $4.4 million — coming from the university through its own fundraising.
In its request for that money, Colorado Mesa said it would be cheaper in the long run to rebuild the aging theater, which was originally constructed in 1968. That request is limited to rebuilding the theater, but not the adjacent Love Recital Hall, Moss Experimental Theater, the school’s Department of Theatre Arts and its Music Department, all of which are part of the Moss Performing Arts Center.
“The project will mitigate a large backlog of deferred maintenance, provide space for the specialized programming and instruction that takes place in Moss, and create a showpiece for attracting academic talent, instructors, performers and patrons,” the request reads.
“CMU explains that the current facility is a barrier to recruitment, since many high schools have better facilities and equipment,” it adds. “This facility will also be better suited for multimedia presentations, recording and video projects and other initiatives, and will increase course and degree offerings to students.”
The request also notes that a new facility would help boost economic development in the Grand Valley.
Design of the new facility, which hosts more than 40 theater and dance performances and more than 40 concerts a year, is to begin in June.
Construction would start in January 2023 and is expected to be completed by August the next year.
The project calls for major upgrades in technology and for more seating. It is the only CMU project that made the list.
In a letter to the CDC that the Mesa County Board of Commissioners are expected to approve at its regular weekly meeting today, it asks that the project go forward for the same reasons.
“As it currently stands, the Robinson Theatre is in need of such constant maintenance and necessary repairs that it would be in the best interest of all to replace the theater altogether,” the letter reads. “Replacement of the theater would decrease maintenance needs and bring the building back within current building codes.”
That letter currently is addressed to Sen. Tammy Story, D-Conifer, who is chairwoman of the CDC, but is expected to be redirected to the Joint Budget Committee itself.