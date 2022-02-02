Allowing Gregory Haitz to serve on the Mesa County Planning Commission has nothing to do with any complaints some people may have about his views on mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates, which the Grand Junction chiropractor opposes.
That according to the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, which voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Haitz to serve on the seven-member panel that reviews land-use matters and makes recommendations to the board.
That appointment came despite objections from two county residents who said his views on mandates and an “open case” into a complaint filed against him with the Colorado Board of Chiropractic Examiners is sufficient not to give him “a platform” to further his opinions.
But the commissioners said none of that has anything to do with serving on the planning commission, adding that objections to his appointment seemed more like political theater than actual concern.
“It’s purely political partisanship that’s going on with this objection and has no merit,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said.
“I disagree with the premise completely that Dr. Haitz should not be considered for the open position,” Commissioner Cody Davis added. “Dr. Haitz is an incredibly smart and well thought-out individual, and is more than qualified to sit on this board. This is not the place to debate the merits of alternative treatments to COVID, nor is it the place to air personal grievances and attempts to censure another person.”
Haitz, who ran an unsuccessful bid for the Grand Junction City Council last year, is part of the “Stop The Mandate GJ” effort, a group that says its goals are more about protecting people’s freedom to choose. One of its main supporters is former KKCO weatherman Butch McCain, who was fired last year because he refused to comply with a vaccination mandate by the station’s parent company, Gray Television.
Grand Junction resident Anne Landman, who filed a complaint against Haitz and his Rimrock Wellness Center with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, says his views on the pandemic go far beyond opposing mandates, but is pushing alternative medical treatments to the coronavirus in defiance of federal public health guidelines, and is trying to profit from it.
“Stop the Mandate GJ ... is encouraging people to remain unvaccinated,” Landman writes on her blog. “Rimrock Wellness Center is also trying to profit off unvaccinated people’s fear of getting COVID-19, as well as their misperceptions of the relative safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.”
She points specifically to a product Haitz and his center have been selling called “Immune Support Pack,” a vitamin supplement combination that purports to boost a person’s immune system against respiratory viral infections, such as COVID-19. That wording, however, no longer appears on the center’s website promoting the product, which now lists the $35.99 item as being sold out.
Haitz is the husband of newly elected Mesa County D51 School Board President Andrea Haitz, who previously served on the City of Grand Junction planning commission. Gregory Haitz has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Colorado Mesa University and a doctorate in chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic, the world’s oldest school of chiropractic care.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, chiropractors must earn a doctorate in chiropractic care, which typically takes four years to earn, pass the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and have a state license. Haitz has two such licenses, both have spotless records.
He also is the past president and current alternate on the governing board of the Colorado Chiropractic Association, which has twice honored him as chiropractor of the year. That association holds a similar freedom-of-choice stance on patient care.
Regardless, the county commissioners said Haitz is eminently qualified to serve on the planning board, is knowledgeable about local land-use issues and has taken and passed the county’s general residential contractor exam. As a result, he is listed as a licensed contractor in the county.
He is to serve a three-year term on the planning commission, and was the sole applicant for the unpaid appointment.