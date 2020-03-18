Just like everywhere else, various departments and offices of Mesa County are increasing the number of employees who can work from home, and limiting public access to various facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But that doesn’t mean business won’t continue, county officials say.
“Residents should know that all county departments are operating,” said Commissioner Scott McInnis, this year’s chairman of the three-member commission. “However, many of our teams are working from home offices or the field. Our priority is to slow the transmission of COVID-19, we all must do our part by practicing common-sense transmission precautions.”
State officials already announced the closure of all Division of Motor Vehicle offices, and Mesa County is no exception. That includes both the newly opened Fruita and Clifton DMV offices.
But because of the pandemic, County Clerk Tina Peters has also closed other aspects of her main office in the Mesa County Central Services Building on Spruce Street, but will continue to have people available to handle questions by telephone.
Most motor vehicle services still will be available by telephone, mail, kiosks and online at mydmv.colorado.gov for such things as renewing license plates or obtaining new ones. The state has already authorized county clerks to suspend late fees, and Peters also is temporarily waiving the $5 fee for renewing plates by mail.
For all other county departments, such as obtaining building permits or the county’s workforce center, operating hours and client contact will be limited, and each will be different. Officials ask residents to call the county’s main number — 244-1800 — for specific hours of operation by department.
Residents also can check with the county’s website — www.mesacounty.us — for more information on modified hours of operation.