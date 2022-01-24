As an outcry from Colorado Republicans was rising throughout the state, a sudden resignation announcement has ended the demands for change.
Colorado Republicans were demanding that Gov. Jared Polis remove a self-proclaimed vegan and animal rights activist from the state panel that oversees veterinary medicine.
The situation was resolved at 3:26 Monday afternoon when Ellen Kessler tendered her resignation as a public member of the Colorado Board of Veterinary Medicine.
The resignation will take effect Feb. 11.
“I realize that some of my actions have caused anger and discomfort and that I was unprofessional in my judgment,” she said in an email statement released by the governor’s office. “I apologize to you and the citizens of our great State and wish you the best of luck as you continue to make Colorado the best in the nation.”
Republicans and the Colorado Veterinary Medicine Association long opposed the appointment of Kessler to the state board; however, their opposition to her gained new life after some recent comments she made.
At the Voices of Rural Colorado Conference in Denver last week, which is partly sponsored by the Grand Junction-based Club 20, attendees questioned how Polis, a Democrat, could keep Kessler on the seven-member board after she posted a message on social media accusing ranchers of using their cattle as “wolf bait” in order to be reimbursed for their deaths.
“Would our lazy and nasty ranchers/cattlemen even raise a finger to make something like this work, or is using a cow to bait the wolves their solution,” Kessler wrote in a comment she later deleted, but one that was preserved by others, according to a story by the Sterling Journal Advocate.
“A living cow doesn’t make money for them,” she wrote. “Only a dead cow does. If the slaughterhouse doesn’t pay them for the carcass, they’ll blame the predators so the state will pay them for livestock lost from predators. What a racket. What a scam.”
Under Proposition 114 approved by voters in 2020 calling for reintroducing gray wolves into Colorado, livestock owners can receive compensation for animals killed by wolves.
Kessler’s appointment to the board was immediately decried when Polis made it nearly two years ago, in part, because of other comments she’s made about animal rights.
Her Facebook page, for example, is filled with comments about not consuming meat, writing such things as “Peace begins on your plate,” and “Animals are friends, not food.”
At the conference, which focused on the “rural-urban divide,” attendees asked Polis to remove Kessler from the board, and then filed a formal complaint with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.
That prompted more Republicans to speak out, including Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.
In a letter to Polis sent to the governor on Monday, Soper echoed the demand to remove her.
“Kessler is an animal rights activist, which we can respect, but she is also vehemently opposed to the livestock industry, which we cannot respect,” Soper wrote.
“Her hate toward ranchers runs so deep that she accuses 4-H of teaching kids to abuse animals. This is an utter lie, and should be repudiated.”
Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown had also called for Kessler’s dismissal.
“Rural Coloradans have been under attack by the Democrats for years, and it’s unacceptable that degrading and false rhetoric about our farmers and ranchers from the Polis administration should be ignored,” she said in a statement.
Prior to Kessler’s sudden resignation, Polis said he had no intentions of taking Kessler off the board, according to Polis’ press secretary, Conor Cahill.