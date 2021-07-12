The Colorado Legislature was all in when it came to passing bills designed to boost the state’s economy by helping create and grow small businesses.
A major measure with that in mind, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last week, creates a new Colorado Startup Loan Program within the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
That’s a $30 million effort to provide low-interest loans and grants to start-up companies over at least the next couple of years.
“The startup loan program we created will ensure that Colorado’s entrepreneurs have the access to financial products they need to get businesses off the ground, grow sustainably or restructure their existing business,” said Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, one of the sponsors of House Bill 1288. “This program will prioritize entrepreneurs who have faced historic and systemic barriers to accessing capital.”
Under the new law, which had bipartisan support, the program is particularly aimed at helping those hard hit by the pandemic, especially when it comes to being able to get financing.
The program also is to be operated with a goal of generating enough return to keep it funded in future years.
The measure goes hand-in-hand with another bill signed by Polis back in April. That measure, SB 241, created the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program, which is to provide development support for businesses with fewer than 19 employees. Those that go through the program would be eligible for business grants.
In all, the Legislature passed and Polis signed 53 bills that used state or federal stimulus money to help boost Colorado’s economic comeback, including $582 million in aid to Colorado families for such things as childcare and housing; $783 million for such infrastructure improvements as broadband, water and transportation; $186 million for small businesses hard hit in the service and tourism sectors; $191 million in workforce development; and $132 million to help farmers, ranchers and other small businesses in the rural parts of the state.
Here are a few other bills signed by Polis aimed at helping businesses or their employees:
n HB1105: Provides aid to low-income residents in paying utility bills and weatherizing their homes. It is being paid for from a new fee on all electric and gas customers of investor-owned utilities, such as Xcel Energy.
n HB1109: Alters the mission of the Broadband Deployment Board, which provides grants to expand internet connectivity in hard-to-reach areas of the state, to ensure that it’s focus remains on rural parts of Colorado. Partly sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.
n HB1012: Expands the state’s prescription drug monitoring program, calling on the State Board of Pharmacy to consider tracking all prescription drugs, instead of only those deemed controlled substances. Partly sponsored by Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.