Editor's Note: This survey was sent to each candidate for City Council and will run below, unedited, as submitted by the candidate. Profiles derived from these surveys can also be found in the Daily Sentinel print edition and online.
Please give us a short description of your background and experience.
I’m a born and raised Coloradan and small business owner selling specialized backyard structures online nationally and internationally, and headquartered here in Grand Junction. My partner Jordyn is a Grand Junction native and a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s. She and I live downtown and enjoy being close to all of the great local restaurants and businesses. I spend a lot of my time volunteering with homeless youth, veterans and kids with disabilities, and serving on the board of a local non-profit working to get Western Slope youth outdoors for mental health and personal growth. I’ve been actively engaged with City Council meetings for a number of years, and stay involved with local issues that affect the quality of life in our community. I’m an avid mountain biker, rock climber, skier and outdoorsman, and I love spending time on the incredible public lands we have around us.
Briefly explain why you are running for City Council.
I’m running for city council to protect the Grand Junction we love. I want to make sure that 50 years from now this is still a place our kids and grandkids want to live. That means keeping our neighborhoods safe by supporting police and firefighters, building a stronger economy by supporting small businesses and homegrown jobs, and building a better community for all of us by keeping our cost of living low and our quality of life high. As we face down a period of unprecedented growth, and I want to make sure we don’t lose sight of our identity, or lose the things we love about our lives here in Grand Junction.
What should the next Council do to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Small businesses are the backbone of this community, and I want to make sure we’re supporting our local businesses. We need to make it easy to run a business here in Grand Junction, and continue providing whatever support we can to our local entrepreneurs, who are the foundation of our local economy. I know how hard the pandemic has been for small businesses like mine, and I want to fight for our local businesses to make sure we don’t lose any more of them. There have been some great programs implemented by City Council during this crisis, and I want to continue this work to support our local economy as we recover from its impacts.
Other than the pandemic and the economy, what is the most pressing issue facing Grand Junction and how would you address it?
Without question, growth is the biggest issue facing Grand Junction. Economic growth is great for our city, but with an increased population can come some things we don’t want: ever-rising housing prices, congestion, and pressures on the room to breathe we all enjoy here. I want to make sure we’re thinking 50 years ahead, and managing the impacts of growth so we don’t end up like the Front Range. I want to make sure that the American dream is still attainable for the people in our community who give so much of themselves—our teachers, nurses, firefighters and police should be able to afford a good home and a high quality of life in Grand Junction.
Is there a decision the City Council made in the last year that you disagree with and why?
Rather than pointing to an individual decision, I’d point to the tone and decorum of council as a whole. We need to be able to have disagreements, and still come to the table to work productively on issues that affect our whole community; we as council members also need to be willing to listen to community members when they’re expressing their concerns. When I’m on council I promise to be fair-minded and receptive to our community’s needs, and I will work to represent every single citizen of Grand Junction through productive and civil conversation with my fellow council members.
Given voter approval, what types of marijuana licenses (retail, cultivation, products manufacturing), if any, should be allowed in the city and why?
Marijuana is going to be in our city whether we like it or not; it’s a short drive to neighboring towns that allow marijuana sales. Right now they’re getting the tax revenue, and we’re left to deal with the impacts. First, we need to support our police and regulatory agencies to ensure it doesn’t get into kids’ hands. Retail and products manufacturing can generate revenue to help fund our city’s needs, and I think those would be sufficient to allow within the city, with the normal guidelines around distance from schools, distance from other marijuana retail locations, limits on the number of locations and their placement, etc. I’m concerned about cultivation in particular—I know that in other areas marijuana grow operations have often come to dominate warehouse space, making it harder for local businesses to get the room they need to be successful. I wouldn’t want to see our local businesses crowded out of the industrial real estate market by marijuana cultivation, and would like to take a very measured approach when it comes to the issue of whether or not to allow cultivation in Grand Junction.
Do you support the city purchasing abandoned properties to remove blight and why?
I think the city can take a proactive role here, especially working in concert with the Downtown Development Authority. The city should not compete with the private industry when it comes to real estate, or any other business endeavors, but acting in a stewardship role for critical areas has been extremely successful in maintaining the character and safety of our city, particularly in the downtown area.
There are several projects the next City Council will likely decide on. Please answer yes or no on whether you currently support or oppose these projects:
Building a Community Center at Lincoln Park: (yes/no)
No. A lot of people have been working hard on this issue for many years, and I absolutely do support a community center for Grand Junction; Lincoln Park may be the right place for it, but I’m not quite ready to say it absolutely is the right place. We need more citizen input on possible locations, and most of all, we need to know how to fund it effectively without creating an unmanageable tax burden on our citizens—I don’t think the proposed marijuana tax alone will be sufficient, assuming it even passes, and I want this to be successful if and when it does go to the voters.
Purchasing the Glacier Ice Arena: (yes/no)
No. I want to see it stay open, but I would like a non-profit organization created for its purchase and management, possibly with assistance from the university, city, and/or private donors. As much as I do support the ice rink as an amenity for our community, the subsidy of $1,900-$2,700 per user of the ice rink is not sustainable for our city to take on as a long-term commitment.
Renovating the Orchard Mesa Pool: (yes/no)
Yes. I am committed to keeping it open; it’s important that the community members I’ll represent in District E maintain access to this valuable amenity, especially in the absence of a larger community center. However, we need to revisit the agreement between the county, D-51 and the city to ensure it’s equitable, and the burden doesn’t rest entirely on the city.
Supporting the plaza at Las Colonias with public funding: (yes/no)
No. The city should not be competing with private businesses, and it should not be picking winners and losers. I would like to see the plaza succeed on its own terms, but for the city to step in now would be unfair to other business owners who have already put significant time and money into making their own businesses successful.
Allowing half the parking lot on the corner of 5th Street and Colorado Avenue to be converted into a plaza space: (yes/no)
No. I think having an additional plaza space would be a great thing for the downtown area so Main Street doesn’t have to shut down for every event, but I hear the community and business owners loud and clear—they don’t want to lose that vital downtown parking. Let’s find another, better place to make this happen!