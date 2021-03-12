Editor's Note: This survey was sent to each candidate for City Council and will run below, unedited, as submitted by the candidate. Profiles derived from these surveys can also be found in the Daily Sentinel print edition and online.
Please give us a short description of your background and experience.
My wife, Mary, and I have lived in Grand Junction for 24 years. We have three grown children and six delightful grandchildren.
I am a retired CPA and have worked in the public and governmental sectors of our economy. I have worked with and advised scores of small businesses and have a thorough understanding of the local government's financial systems. I am a fiscal conservative who takes very seriously the fact that money collected from taxpayers needs to be allocated to the most important needs of our community. I have invested a great deal of time as a citizen to understand the critical issues and will be able to hit the ground running if elected.
Briefly explain why you are running for City Council.
I love Grand Junction and believe I have the knowledge and analytical skills needed on the Council. I have demonstrated in a variety of forums that our City needs to become much more transparent in its decision-making process. It is important that citizens trust elected officials, and the best way to gain this trust is to discuss topics openly. Current technology should be used to make all deliberations easily available.
Recently, I have observed several Council members who are willing to look at issues in ways not necessarily supported by the entire Council or by the City Manager. This change is exciting because I believe the Council should be directing the City Manager, not the other way around.
What should the next Council do to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
The Council needs to be quick on its feet to identify and provide assistance as needed. The best way to accomplish this is to listen to what the business community says. It is encouraging to see that the sacrifices made in 2020, combined with the distribution of vaccines, have reduced many of the restrictions placed on businesses.
It is vital that any City relief money be distributed in a targeted fashion and that the availability of assistance from federal and state sources be considered. Specific sectors (restaurants, for example) may have the greatest need. The City's distribution method in 2020 appears to have worked well, and I would support a similar method to distribute 2021 aid.
Other than the pandemic and the economy, what is the most pressing issue facing Grand Junction, and how would you address it?
In recent years we have seen a significant influx of people who have discovered this wonderful community. Our most pressing need is to devise a smart plan that will allow for continued growth without creating the negative ramifications seen by other cities. The biggest danger is that our housing prices will sky-rocket resulting in big problems for young people trying to purchase a home and will make it more challenging to assist the homeless members of our community.
The pending adoption of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan will provide guidance as day-to-day decisions are made.
Is there a decision the City Council made in the last year that you disagree with and why?
I disagree with the decision made when the 2020 Comprehensive Plan was recently presented for approval. This document had been in development for two years and laid out a plan for where growth will be encouraged and where it won’t. It had been approved by the Planning Commission and the citizens’ advisory committee. An influential community member asked Council to make a last-minute change that would provide this person with direct financial gain. In a 4-3 vote, the Council voted to change the plan. I agree with the minority.
Council members have to realize that they represent all of the citizens and that tough decisions must be made even if your friends disagree.
Given voter approval, what types of marijuana licenses (retail, cultivation, products manufacturing), if any, should be allowed in the city and why?
If voters approve the current proposal, I will attempt to limit licenses to only retail establishments, and I will ask that we limit the number of retail shops to about six. If this slow start proves to be successful, I will propose a later ballot issue that would ask voters to decide if we should allow expansion into cultivation and manufacturing. That ballot issue should also set a ceiling on the number of retail shops licensed.
I believe that the current ballot issue could have and should have provided more specifics.
Do you support the city purchasing abandoned properties to remove blight, and why?
In some instances, purchasing blighted properties makes sense. A recent example of a great idea was for the City to purchase the land at 4th and Ute and immediately transfer title to Catholic Outreach to build safe housing for homeless women of all creeds. This one transaction had a double-barrel benefit. I would support similar acquisitions of this kind in the future.
However, I strongly believe the City should not purchase real estate for speculation or use the real estate to create an entity that would compete with existing businesses.
There are several projects the next City Council will likely decide on. Please answer yes or no on whether you currently support or oppose these projects:
Building a Community Center at Lincoln Park: (yes/no)
This historic neighborhood should not be inundated with traffic.
Purchasing the Glacier Ice Arena: (yes/no)
We need full disclosure of the financial commitments involved before proceeding with this deal.
Renovating the Orchard Mesa Pool: (yes/no)
People living on Orchard Mesa sometimes get short-shifted, and this commitment will emphasize that they are important to the success of the City.
Supporting the plaza at Las Colonias with public funding: (yes/no)
The last thing our businesses need is City subsidized competition.
Allowing half the parking lot on the corner of 5th Street and Colorado Avenue to be converted into a plaza space: (yes/no)
The lack of parking is already having a negative effect on downtown businesses.