Editor's Note: This survey was sent to each candidate for City Council and will run below, unedited, as submitted by the candidate. Profiles derived from these surveys can also be found in the Daily Sentinel print edition and online.
Please give us a short description of your background and experience.
I am a Western Colorado native and the second oldest of nine. I was homeschooled and attended Mesa State College and received my Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic. I am a small business owner operating a chiropractic clinic in GJ. I opened Rimrock Wellness Center in 2007 with myself and one other employee on the cusp of the Great Recession and now employ eleven. My three children attend local schools. I currently serve on the board of directors for the Colorado Chiropractic Association and am a past president. Our family is active in our church and our community, and we love the life we have in Grand Junction.
Briefly explain why you are running for City Council.
My community is important to me. 2020 was a challenging year for small business owners and families alike. My wife and I are both small business owners, we have kids in school, and we know what people are going through. That’s the kind of leadership we need on City Council; leaders who are boots on the ground, who respond and pivot with adversity and get stuff done.
What should the next Council do to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
City Council has an opportunity to lead our community out of this pandemic and into recovery. Small businesses are resilient, and to the extent that local governments can get out of the way, they know how to adapt and recover. The city should be a pass-through entity for any state or federal stimulus monies to assist small businesses. City Council could consider a short-term moratorium on burdensome small business taxes and fees.
Other than the pandemic and the economy, what is the most pressing issue facing Grand Junction, and how would you address it?
Affordable housing continues to be a significant issue facing Grand Junction. We need to streamline the process of working with local and non-local developers. All projects, especially high-density infill and redevelopment, should be met with timely responses and follow-through from the city. High lumbar and material costs plus front-loaded impact fees make developing this type of housing very difficult.
Is there a decision the City Council made in the last year that you disagree with and why?
I would have liked to have seen more precise language in the marijuana measure that City Council will put before the voters on April 6th. I feel like the language is too vague and ambiguous. It’s also unclear exactly how the tax revenues will be used.
Given voter approval, what types of marijuana licenses (retail, cultivation, products manufacturing), if any, should be allowed in the city and why?
If passed, I support manufacturing and indoor cultivation in established industrial zones. Odor control would also be necessary. The question of retail establishments continues to be controversial, and City Council will need further input from the Planning Commission and GJPD to make an informed decision.
Do you support the city purchasing abandoned properties to remove blight, and why?
I believe the city should foster an environment that would encourage the private sector and developers to purchase and improve these properties.
Building a Community Center at Lincoln Park: (yes/no)
This is a two-part question—the question of a Community Center and location. The idea of a Community Center has floated around for a while. I think it’s important to let the voters decide if that’s where they want their tax dollars to go. I am not a fan of local municipalities competing with the private sector. I do not wish to see a Community Center duplicating services and amenities that the private sector already offers. I have heard from concerned citizens about the Lincoln Park location. The question of a Community Center and its location will be an important topic for City Council.
Purchasing the Glacier Ice Arena: (yes/no)
I know this is something that City Council has considered before. I think it’s essential to do due diligence and research into the viability of the city owning and operating an ice arena. It has proven to not be sustainable so far in the private sector.
Renovating the Orchard Mesa Pool: (yes/no)
The decision should be deferred until the Community Center question is decided. There will likely be a new pool with modern features if the Community Center goes through. At that point, I don’t think it would be prudent to put money into renovating the old Orchard Mesa pool. If the Community Center does not go through, then renovating the Orchard Mesa pool could be a fiscally prudent option.
Supporting the plaza at Las Colonias with public funding: (yes/no)
I think it’s best when the city stays out of funding and subsidizing what should be a private venture.
Allowing half the parking lot on the corner of 5th Street and Colorado Avenue to be converted into a plaza space: (yes/no)
Parking is currently a concern downtown, so I hesitate to eliminate half of this parking lot. If the city chooses to sell off this property and a private entity wishes to develop it into a plaza/shopping space, that could be a good option.