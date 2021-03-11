Editor's Note: This survey was sent to each candidate for City Council and will run below, unedited, as submitted by the candidate. Profiles derived from these surveys can also be found in the Daily Sentinel print edition and online.
Please give us a short description of your background and experience.
I have worked in the construction industry for over 30 years building partnerships within our community. I have worked on many projects such as the new CMU Maverick Hotel and the Two Rivers Convention Center renovation. I have had the pleasure to work alongside many of our local elected officials on issues, such as the Back the Badge Campaign in 2019, and worked with our community on the current COVID 19 issues finding a way to safely reopen our community.
Briefly explain why you are running for City Council.
I am running for City Council because I listen to our community. Many people have asked me to use my leadership skills to help us through these trying times. I have the ability to bring people together and lead us into a bright and vibrant future.
What should the next Council do to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
If grants are available, the council should use the channels that already exist. Such as the incubator and Homeward Bound to find where the greatest needs are and let them fulfill those needs.
Other than the pandemic and the economy, what is the most pressing issue facing Grand Junction and how would you address it?
We need to find a way to manage growth. I would look at our airport first. We need more non-stop flights to major destinations. We also need better internet services. This COVID crisis has created a new way of doing business from home. I do not believe that we have the services to meet these needs.
Is there a decision the City Council made in the last year that you disagree with and why?
The current City Council should not have put forward to de-Bruce the city. Tabor is designed to protect the tax payer from unnecessary taxes and fees.
Given voter approval, what types of marijuana licenses (retail, cultivation, products manufacturing), if any, should be allowed in the city and why?
I believe it is unconscionable that the current council put forth a ballot measure such as this one without any processes in place to protect our community from negative outcomes. With that said, I would not want any cultivation in the city. Only a limited amount of dispensaries should be allowed through a lottery system. I would suggest major setbacks from any school location. I would also suggest that they are only allowed in industrial locations.
Do you support the city purchasing abandoned properties to remove blight and why?
Someone owns these properties. The city should not be in the real estate business.
There are several projects the next City Council will likely decide on. Please answer yes or no on whether you currently support or oppose these projects:
Building a Community Center at Lincoln Park: (yes/no)
Yes, if it can be built within the current budget but no if a new tax is needed.
Purchasing the Glacier Ice Arena: (yes/no)
I believe it would be a great joint venture with the current owner and CMU.
Renovating the Orchard Mesa Pool: (yes/no)
No, the asbestos abatement is too costly for the tax payer.
Supporting the plaza at Las Colonias with public funding: (yes/no)
The city should not be using taxpayer dollars to compete with the private sector.
Allowing half the parking lot on the corner of 5th Street and Colorado Avenue to be converted into a plaza space: (yes/no)
This should be a ballot issue for the public to decide.