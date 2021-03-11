Editor's Note: This survey was sent to each candidate for City Council and will run below, unedited, as submitted by the candidate. Profiles derived from these surveys can also be found in the Daily Sentinel print edition and online.
Please give us a short description of your background and experience.
I am John Merrick “Rick” Taggart, I moved to Grand Junction in the early 80’s to lead and manage Marmot Mountain Works, a young dynamic outdoor company, as its CEO, Chairman and Co-Owner. After selling the business in the late 80’s, I went on to lead the International business unit of The Timberland Company as their Senior Vice President and then on to be the CEO of Swiss Army Brands for 15 years until 2010. Since the summer of 2010, I have worked at Colorado Mesa University as an instructor of Business Strategy, Organizational Behavior, Management, Marketing Principles, Consumer Behavior, and International Business.
I am, an avid outdoorsman, runner, and competitive cyclist. I fell in love with this area years ago and while my corporate career has taken me away from the valley at times, my wife Deanna and I have made Grand Junction our home for over 30 years. Deanna and I have four wonderful children, three of them residing in the Grand Valley.
I have always been active in the community. I have volunteered and served on numerous boards; the Airport Authority Board, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the Grand Junction Housing Authority, the One Riverfront Commission, Saint Mary’s Regional Hospital Foundation, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Western Colorado, and the Grand Junction Business Incubator. I was elected to City Council 5 years ago and I am proud to serve the community I so dearly love.
Briefly explain why you are running for City Council.
I presently serve on City Council and during my tenure we have made major improvements and investments in the following areas:
Diversifying our economy and bringing quality job opportunities to the community.
By way of ballot items approved by the citizens of Grand Junction, investing in our public safety, transportation, parks, and cultural infrastructure.
Initiating the development of quality recreational and cultural assets along the riverfront.
Providing scholarship funds for District 51 students that would not have been able to attend an institution of higher education.
Supporting the development of key academic programs at Colorado Mesa University.
We have accomplished these strategic actions while more than doubling the City’s financial reserves.
On many of these initiatives I have taken the leadership role on Council.
My job is not done, however, and that is why I am running for re-election. I am committed to helping our city recover from this terrible pandemic. At the same time, I want to continue to work furthering the diversification of our economy and implementing plans and infrastructure to enhance and protect our quality of life.
What should the next Council do to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
In this past year, Council has approved $2.0m in direct financial relief to businesses and non-profit organizations. The new Council will need to listen very carefully to the needs of business and non-profits and be ready to act quickly to assist in the recovery. We are fortunate to have strong Economic Partners that can provide critical input on the needs of businesses and non-profits. This coupled with direct communication with our citizens will be vital to move the community forward.
Other than the pandemic and the economy, what is the most pressing issue facing Grand Junction and how would you address it?
The most pressing issue facing Grand Junction continues to be the diversification of our economy, providing job opportunities for our citizens. Our per capita income still lags significantly from state averages and nearly 20% of our citizens earn wages below the poverty level.
To accomplish this, we need to continue to provide funding for our Economic Partners. We also need to partner with District 51 and Colorado Mesa University (including the Western Colorado Community College) to assist in the education and development of our work force.
Is there a decision the City Council made in the last year that you disagree with and why?
Certainly, there are decisions that have been made by Council this last year that I disagree with. However, I understand and respect the decision of the majority of Council. For me to criticize decisions that I do not agree with, at this time, would be disrespectful of my fellow Council members.
Given voter approval, what types of marijuana licenses (retail, cultivation, products manufacturing), if any, should be allowed in the city and why?
Should the ballot measure pass, City Staff and Council will need to study the impact of marijuana businesses on other Colorado Communities that have legalized the cultivation, processing, and sale of the product. At the same time best practices for restrictions/regulations will need to be researched and discussed. A draft of the proposed restrictions/regulations should then be reviewed by the community. The draft then, with citizen input, would move on to a Council resolution for adoption. I would hope that by conducting significant research, communicating the results of this work, and listening to community input this would reassure our citizens that we would be employing the best practices for restrictions/regulations on marijuana if the ballot measure passes.
Do you support the city purchasing abandoned properties to remove blight and why?
I support the purchasing of abandoned blighted properties under special circumstances. If the city can assist a non-profit (in the current case Catholic Outreach) to significantly leverage the city’s grant to provide a critical service to the community, this is a cost-effective use of taxpayer funds. In the case of the property grant for Catholic Outreach the ongoing costs of public safety for the city far exceed the grant. This service for our homeless population is vital.
I stress however, that special circumstances must exist. Redevelopment through private enterprise should be the norm.
There are several projects the next City Council will likely decide on. Please answer yes or no on whether you currently support or oppose these projects:
Building a Community Center at Lincoln Park: (yes/no)
Yes, but it is important to note that we have yet to identify the funds that can support this endeavor.
Purchasing the Glacier Ice Arena: (yes/no)
Yes, this is a cost-effective investment for the youth of our community.
Renovating the Orchard Mesa Pool: (yes/no)
Yes, with the support of both District 51 and Mesa County. Our citizens in Orchard Mesa do not have the park and recreation assets that many other areas of the community have. This asset is very important to them.
Supporting the plaza at Las Colonias with public funding: (yes/no)
No, the city through the DDA has invested over $11m in park, road, and utility infrastructure for the development of Los Colonias. As well,the citizens of the community approved 99-year leases for parcels of land within the business park. This should be enough to leverage investments by private enterprise.
Allowing half the parking lot on the corner of 5th Street and Colorado Avenue to be converted into a plaza space: (yes/no)
No, not until I am convinced that the members of the DDA agree on a concept.