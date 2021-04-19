DENVER — Now that the House has approved the state’s $34 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 4, the measure heads back to the Senate for a final vote before heading to Gov. Jared Polis for his approval.
■ Monday: The House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee is to hear HB1260, a measure partly introduced by Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, that is to transfer $20 million to begin to implement the state’s water plan. The money comes from the voter-approved Proposition DD, which authorized online sports betting in the state.
■ Tuesday: The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee is to discuss SB 161, a measure partly sponsored by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, to mandate the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to adopt rules for a voluntary greenhouse gas reduction program on natural gas use by large utilities.
■ Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to debate two law enforcement-related measures, HB1250 to address accountability, and HB1251 on when chemical restraints can be used.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is to consider HB1223, a bill that would create the Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.
■ Next week: The Senate is to talk about a bill to create a Front Range Passenger Rail District for the purposes of planning, developing and financing a daily passenger rail service from Trinidad to Fort Collins.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby