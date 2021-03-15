DENVER — This week, the Colorado House could approve a bill establishing how counties are to redraw their county commission district lines. The measure, HB1047, only outlines the process counties are to use. They won’t actually be able to do so until the U.S. Census Bureau releases its population data, which isn’t expected to happen until sometime in September.
■ Monday: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to consider a slew of gun-related measures, including bills to repeal prohibitions on certain ammunition magazines, allowing handguns on school grounds, exempting on gun transfer background checks and repealing some firearms regulations.
■ Tuesday: The House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee is to hear HB1035, a measure that would allow pregnant women to qualify for a handicapped parking placard.
■ Wednesday: The Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee is to debate SB87, a measure that would allow agricultural workers to unionize and be removed from the exemptions under the state’s minimum wage law.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is to discuss SB135, which would prohibit the use of certain animals in traveling animal acts. That would include such animals as seals, elephants, flightless birds, bears, marsupials and primates.
■ Next week: A House committee is to hear HB1160, a measure that sets standards of care for dogs and cats in animal shelters, while a Senate panel is to discuss HB1102, a measure that would limit the number of pet stores that can sell dogs and cats. Both bills are partly sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper, D-Delta.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby