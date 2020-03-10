DENVER — Eighteen-year-olds won’t be able to purchase tobacco or nicotine products under a bill that won preliminary approval in the Colorado House on Monday.
That’s because the measure, HB1001, would raise to 21 the age Coloradans would have to be to buy cigarettes, chewing tobacco and other tobacco products. The bill also extends that to vaping products that contain nicotine.
The federal government and 16 states have banned anyone under the age of 21 from smoking, but Colorado hasn’t yet taken that step. Last year, the Legislature gave counties the authority to restrict nicotine sales — municipalities already had that authority — but this measure would make that ban statewide.
The measure has bipartisan support — it was introduced by Reps. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, and Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn — but that means it also has bipartisan opponents, too.
“I remember being in Iraq and serving with 19-, 20-year-olds, and saying those folks can’t buy a can of dip when they get home just seems a little outlandish to me,” said House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock.
Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp, D-Arvada, said she gets the idea of wanting to keep tobacco products out of the hands of minors, but said few are actually smoking, though more are vaping.
She said the last time Colorado voters increased taxes on nicotine products in 2004, some of that money is used for programs to do just that.
“I absolutely agree that we need to keep vaping products out of the hands of our minors,” Kraft-Tharp said. “But when I talked to the vaping people, what they have said to me is the biggest problem that they have is parents that are buying the vaping products for their kids because they think it is a good product that helps their kids not smoke.”
Some of the bill’s supporters say they will vote for it even though they perceive inconsistencies in how the law treats people between the ages of 16 and 20.
“If you’re a 16-year-old who commits a terrible crime, we’ll charge you as an adult … but when you’re 20, we can’t treat you as an adult to make your own decision not to buy cigarettes,” said Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield. “The reason we have that degree of striking inconsistency is those folks aren’t here.
“Nobody in this (House chamber) voting today are between the ages of 16 and 20. So we feel like we’re accomplishing something.”
The bill calls on all retailers that sell such products to be licensed to do so, at a cost of $550, and imposes a fine of up to $1,500 on retailers who are caught repeatedly selling nicotine products to underaged buyers.
The bill requires a final House vote before it can head to the Senate.