The Colorado House gave preliminary approval to a bill Friday that would remove the statute of limitations on filing civil actions in crimes of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.
Senate Bill 73, which cleared the Colorado Senate unanimously earlier this month, is designed to make it easier for people to report such crimes even years later, primarily because most victims need much more time to do so.
“By eliminating the civil statute of limitations, it will prevent perpetrators being able to evade consequences because of an arbitrary time limit,” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, a prime sponsor of the bill.
“Statutes of limitation do nothing to help victims, and today we took a giant step forward to send statutes of limitations to the dustbins of history,” added Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City and another sponsor. “Justice has no time limit, and now victims will no longer face one in order to seek it.”
The Legislature has already eliminated the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault, but this measure extends that to include civil claims seeking damages from assailants.
Soper said that the average child victim is not able to tell their stories of abuse or rape until they reach their 50s.
Currently, the statute of limitations for such assaults is six years to bring civil cases, not nearly enough time for victims to be ready to face their attackers, Soper and Michaelson Jenet said.
The bill was first introduced into the Senate when Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, joined Wheat Ridge Democratic Sen. Jessie Danielson in proposing it. While the bill has had bipartisan support, one House Republican, Rep. Rod Bockenfeld of Watkins, voted against it earlier this week when it was approved 10-1 in the House Judiciary Committee.
“This bill has a major flaw that I think needs to be corrected and amended,” Bockenfeld said Friday. “If a deceased person has an estate and there’s no statute of limitations, their survivors have to defend that person who’s unable to defend themselves against any accusations.”
Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Denver, said existing law already addresses that, saying probate law limits how long civil claims can be made against anyone’s estate, usually about one year.
The bill requires a final vote in the House, which could come as early as Monday. If approved, it would get to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.