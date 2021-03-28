DENVER — This week, a House committee is to consider a measure, HB1221, to create a special office to help develop and promote all outdoor industries, such as skiing, biking and other activities. That new Outdoor Recreation Industry Office would work within the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The bill has three main sponsors from the Western Slope: Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, and Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose. Its first hearing is in the House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee later today.
■ Monday: The House Energy & Environment Committee is to debate HB1162, a measure that would limit the use of certain plastic materials or products. Under it, grocery stores and food establishments would be prohibited from providing single-use plastic carryout bags after September 2022. After that date, those establishments could furnish recycled paper bags to patrons for 10 cents a bag or higher as set by a local municipality or county.
■ Tuesday: The Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee is to discuss HB1047, a measure that designates how county commissioner redistricting commissions can redraw district lines for commissioner seats, including prohibitions in gerrymandering those districts, drawing them to favor incumbent candidates and requiring multiple public hearings on any proposed new district lines.
■ Wednesday: The Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee is to hear SB60, a measure aimed at improving and expanding broadband in rural and hard-to-reach areas of the state. The measure, introduced by Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, would reduce the size of the state’s Broadband Development Board, and increase the expected upstream and downstream speeds in internet connections.
■ Thursday: The House Energy & Environment Committee is to debate SB6, a measure that would allow for human remains to be converted to soil as an alternative means of dealing with the deceased. The bill, which has already cleared the Senate, will be shepherded through the House by its original sponsors from last year when it was first proposed: Soper and Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada.
■ Next week: A House committee is to discuss a bill that would create the Colorado Office of New Americans. That new office, to operate under the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, would coordinate the efforts of all state agencies that deal with immigrants. One of its primary missions would be to help with the successful integration and inclusion of immigrants and refuges, and help facilitate their economic, social, linguistic and cultural integration into Colorado society. The bill was introduced by Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, a Denver-born Coloradan whose Palistinian-Muslim parents emegrated to the United States in 1974.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby