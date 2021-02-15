DENVER — Lawmakers convened the 2021 session on Jan. 6, but met for only three days because of the pandemic in hopes that infection rates, deaths and hospitalizations would be down and counties were moved into less restrictive categories on the state’s COVID-19 alert dial. That has happened, and they are set to return to the golden dome this week.
n Monday: Presidents Day. Legislature closed.
n Tuesday: Legislature reconvenes 2021 session. Some committees will meet sporadically throughout the week, but primarily only for briefing sessions.
n Wednesday: Gov. Jared Polis delivers his third State-of-the-State address to a joint session of the Legislature.
n Thursday: The House and Senate judiciary committees will meet in a joint session to hear a presentation on prison population projections and recent legislation aimed at reducing overcrowding. That briefing is expected to include recent court cases, most of which center on what really constitutes an escape from community correction facilities.
n Next week: Various legislative committees will start meeting on bills introduced into the new session. Meanwhile, the Joint Budget Committee will have several meetings during the week to review figure-setting requests from various state agencies and departments.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby