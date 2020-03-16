DENVER —Because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the Colorado Legislature has suspended activity, possibly until March 30.
■ Today — Friday: Although no floor work or committees are meeting, the Joint Budget Committee is expected to meet at various times during the week to continue work on the next fiscal year’s spending plan.
■ Next week: Check this space next Monday in case circumstances in the Legislature change.
n
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby