Mesa County Attorney Patrick Coleman is no longer Mesa County’s attorney.
After six years on the job, the new county board of commissioners decided Tuesday “to go a different direction” and voted unanimously to terminate his contract effeºctive immediately.
That different direction?
“More transparency,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland, who is the new chairwoman of the three-member board. “I think there’s probably a difference of opinion about what transparency should be.”
Both Rowland and newly minted Commissioner Cody Davis campaigned on bringing more transparency to county government, saying there just hasn’t been enough. That includes such things as executive sessions of the board, and complying with provisions of Colorado open meetings and open records laws.
Regardless of those reasons, the three commissioners said it was not personal in deciding to do away with Coleman, saying he did a fine job.
“I do support the new board’s decision that every new board that comes in here should have an opportunity to decide exactly what their leadership team should look like,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said. “I consider this change as simply another direction. It has nothing to do with the performance of Mr. Coleman. (He) has served very diligently.”
Under his employment agreement, Coleman is entitled to a severance package, which is expected to cost the county about $102,000. That amount added to his accrued benefits, such as unused vacation time, will cost the county up to $120,000.
Coleman’s 17-person office employs eight attorneys and provides legal assistance for everything from reviewing and drafting county contracts, defending the county in lawsuits filed against it and handling legal issues for the Mesa County Human Services Department, primarily in child abuse and at-risk adult cases.
Choking up at times and fighting back tears at other times, Coleman said he’s sorry to go, but understood why. He heaped praise on his staff and other county workers, singling out County Administrator Pete Baier above all others.
“Before I get started, I will say that my mother used to tell me that if you looked in the dictionary under a blubbering Irishman definition, my picture was there, so if I get a little emotional, I apologize,” Coleman told the commissioners. “I encourage you to recognize the resources you have. Anybody that says, ’They’re government employees, they’re just feeding at the trough of the taxpayers,’ they don’t know the people that I know who I worked with, and Pete’s on top of that list.
“As I head out the door, I’m not here to change your mind. I’ll just say that I’m thankful for the opportunity, and I go out with my head held high.”
Rowland said the county is planning to conduct a national search to find his replacement.
Last month, the commissioners gave Coleman the authority to negotiate out-of-court settlements, but none higher than $250,000. At the time, Coleman said that was needed because federal judges routinely order parties into settlement talks, something Coleman’s office previously was barred from doing because he lacked that authority.
At that time, Coleman said the authority to negotiate settlements was not a message to others that the county’s pocketbook was open for them to file suits, something McInnis reiterated on Tuesday.
Over the past five years, the county has paid out $232,000 in six settlements, including to a husband and wife team who were among six former workers in the county’s Information Technology Department to be laid off in 2016 because of budget cuts, according to Coleman’s office in response to a Colorado Open Records Act request by The Daily Sentinel.
Three of those layoffs resulted in complaints from the workers, who said that then County Administrator Frank Whidden chose them for termination because of their age. Two, the married couple, agreed to identical $62,500 settlements each in 2018, and a third has a discrimination lawsuit pending in federal court.
That same year, Coleman received a 14% salary increase, to $160,000 a year, and another 15.6% pay hike last year, increasing his annual salary to $185,000.