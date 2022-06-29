November Election Races

3rd Congressional District

* Lauren Boebert — R

Adam Frisch — D

Governor

* Jared Polis — D

Heidi Ganahl — R

U.S. Senate

* Michael Bennet — D

Joe O’Dea — R

Secretary of State

* Jena Griswold — D

Pam Anderson — R

State Senate District 7

Janice Rich — R

David C. Stahlke — D

State Senate District 8

Dylan Roberts — D

Matt Soloman — R

House District 54

* Matt Soper — R

AliceMarie Slaven-Emond— D

House District 55

Rick Taggart — R

Damon Davis — D

House District 57

* Perry Will — R

Elizabeth Velasco — D

House District 26

Savannah Wolfson — R

Meghan Lukens — D

MESA COUNTY

Mesa County Commissioner, District 2

Bobbie Daniel — R

Charles Pink — D

Mesa County Coroner

Dean Havlik — R

Meaghan Johnson — D

Clerk & Recorder

Bobbie Gross — R

Jeffrey Waldon — D

Robert Ballard — L

Sheriff

* Todd Rowell — R

Bruce Lohmiller —Gr

* — Incumbent