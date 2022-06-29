November Election Races
3rd Congressional District
* Lauren Boebert — R
Adam Frisch — D
Governor
* Jared Polis — D
Heidi Ganahl — R
U.S. Senate
* Michael Bennet — D
Joe O’Dea — R
Secretary of State
* Jena Griswold — D
Pam Anderson — R
State Senate District 7
Janice Rich — R
David C. Stahlke — D
State Senate District 8
Dylan Roberts — D
Matt Soloman — R
House District 54
* Matt Soper — R
AliceMarie Slaven-Emond— D
House District 55
Rick Taggart — R
Damon Davis — D
House District 57
* Perry Will — R
Elizabeth Velasco — D
House District 26
Savannah Wolfson — R
Meghan Lukens — D
MESA COUNTY
Mesa County Commissioner, District 2
Bobbie Daniel — R
Charles Pink — D
Mesa County Coroner
Dean Havlik — R
Meaghan Johnson — D
Clerk & Recorder
Bobbie Gross — R
Jeffrey Waldon — D
Robert Ballard — L
Sheriff
* Todd Rowell — R
Bruce Lohmiller —Gr
* — Incumbent
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 05:51:24 AM
Sunset: 08:44 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:51:50 AM
Sunset: 08:43:56 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunrise: 05:52:18 AM
Sunset: 08:43:50 PM
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:52:47 AM
Sunset: 08:43:42 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 05:53:17 AM
Sunset: 08:43:32 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:53:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:21 PM
Humidity: 25%
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:54:22 AM
Sunset: 08:43:07 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
