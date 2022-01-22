Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is the subject of yet another lawsuit, but this time it’s from her ex-husband, Thomas Peters.
The lawsuit, filed in Mesa County District Court in December, alleges that Tina Peters “through deceit and deception” initiated a quick-claim deed to transfer ownership of a home in the Spyglass Ridge neighborhood from Thomas Peters to herself.
The suit says that Tina Peters filed that deed the same day in early October that Thomas revoked her power of attorney, which he had bestowed on her for unknown reasons.
“Recently, Thomas M. Peters determined that it was not in his best interests for his ex-wife to have the authority under the power of attorney he had executed, consequently he executed a new power of attorney, both a financial one and a health care one,” the lawsuit reads.
“On or about October 7, 2021, defendant recorded her revoked power of attorney with the clerk and recorder of Mesa County and also recorded a quit claim deed transferring plaintiff’s property to her solely,” the suit adds. “Plaintiff at no point authorized her to transfer his property to his former spouse.”
The quit claim deed was notarized on Sept. 27, but wasn’t filed until nearly two weeks later.
The home, located at 2663 Eagle Ridge Drive, is valued at $374,000, but the quit claim shows it was transferred for only $1.
“When confronted, plaintiff made defendant aware of the transfer of the house and stated that she would ‘make it right,’ ” the lawsuit says. “Defendant knew that she did not have the authority at the time of transfer to transfer plaintiff’s home to herself solely for no consideration. She did this through deceit and deception.”
The couple legally separated in June 2017, but didn’t officially dissolve the marriage until November 2021. Thomas Peters purchased the home after their decree of legal separation was filed in January 2018, indicating the couple never jointly lived there, according to the lawsuit.
“The residence was purchased using separate funds following legal separation and was titled solely in plaintiff’s name,” it says. “While the deed purports to have been signed in September and would have been executed prior to defendant’s receipt of the revocation of agency authority granted by her power of attorney, plaintiff at no point authorized her to transfer his property to his former spouse.”
Peters, along with at least four others, is the subject of local, state and federal investigation into possible criminal violations of election security and wire fraud, which carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.
To date, no charges have been filed, but a grand jury was recently empaneled to help investigate allegations of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
She also is the subject of lawsuits attempting to strip her of overseeing elections, and a separate one challenging her lack of filing campaign finance reports in her re-election bid.
Additionally, she is the subject of two Colorado Independent Ethics Commission investigations into allegedly accepting gifts in excess of state limits and failing to file disclosure reports for a separate legal defense fund.