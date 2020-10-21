Colorado may be in its third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mesa County really is in its first, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.
The number of new infections over the past few days in the county is more than three times higher than some daily counts seen here in July when the state was going through a second wave and nine times higher than when the pandemic first hit Colorado in the spring.
On Tuesday, Mesa County reported 13 new coronavirus cases. That comes on the heels of 41 cases reported Monday.
As a result, the county could be on the verge of losing the variance that has allowed it to impose lighter restrictions on county residents compared to other parts of Colorado, state health officials said.
“Mesa County has been very fortunate, not that Mesa County hasn’t experienced loss, but it has been disproportionately spared from the ravages of the virus,” Polis said. “So now is the first wave, a very real wave for Mesa County, potentially a very deadly wave. Mesa County residents really need to exercise the same kinds of precautions that we know have worked in other parts of the state to contain this outbreak before it becomes exponential and overwhelms Western Colorado’s ability to provide care at the level that we expect at our hospitals.”
What that means in terms of renewed restrictions, however, is not yet known.
Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said counties that have the kind of variances to statewide public health orders, such as Mesa County, could see those lighter restrictions reversed, and that could happen soon.
She said counties that have seen large increases in new cases, as Mesa County has, submitted mitigation plans last week aimed at lowering those infection rates. They all have up to 10 days to see if those plans have worked, and those that haven’t could see state orders to return to previous statewide restrictions.
Currently, Mesa County is one of only five in the state that are in varying degrees of the lighter “Protect Our Neighbors” phase. Much of the rest of the state is in varying levels of the “Safer At Home” phase, which imposed higher restrictions, particularly on the number of people who can gather together.
“For the counties that have had increasing rates, we’ve asked them for their mitigation plans,” Ryan said. “We told them we would check in in 10 days and see if we’ve been able to see a plateau or a start of a decrease. Then we would make a decision at that time whether we would give them more time, or move them (down) on the dial.”
Although variances differ by region, generally under the lighter Protect Our Neighbors phase, counties with it can permit activities in public places at 50% capacity, compared to 25% to 50% under one of three ever-stricter Safer At Home levels, and allow up to 500 people to congregate, though still following statewide mask mandates and practicing social distancing. Safer At Home levels limit capacity sizes at 100. The mitigation plan Mesa County submitted last week reduced that capacity limit from 500 to 300.
Like elsewhere in the state, part of Mesa County’s recent outbreaks have been among small, private groups, health officials here said. And although neither Polis nor Ryan said Mesa County should follow the example of Boulder County, for example, they hinted at it.
Last month, Boulder County was seeing major spread primarily among its younger residents, and, among other things, imposed a strict limit of no more than two-person gatherings for those 18-22 years of age.
“Four weeks ago (Boulder County), a hot spot with over 130 cases a day, now (is at) 25 cases a day,” Polis said. “The biggest factor is people’s behavior. There are different measures at different times in different places. It’s acting to contain the virus where it is at a moment in time, not were it was.”