Mesa County commissioner candidate Bob Prescott has taken his battle to get onto the June primary to court, and he’s using an interesting legal tactic that involves the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Republican, who was recently told by the Mesa County Clerk’s Office that he didn’t collect enough valid signatures on his petitions to qualify for the GOP primary ballot, filed a complaint Friday challenging that ruling.
Last week, after having Prescott’s petition signatures for more than a month, the clerk’s office told the Orchard Mesa resident that of the 1,800 signatures he submitted March 17, only 894 were valid. Commissioner candidates need at least 1,000 signatures from voters registered in a particular party to qualify for a primary ballot.
But in his legal challenge, Prescott is saying that he was unable to get more signatures because of the pandemic, an idea he got from a Democrat.
Last week, U.S. Senate candidate Michelle Ferrigno Warren managed to get a Denver District Court judge to rule that she had “substantially complied” with state petitioning laws, but was limited to collecting signatures because of the pandemic.
“By almost any measure, ordinary life for the citizens of this state has been altered by the arrival of COVID-19 to our community,” Judge Christopher Baumann wrote in that ruling. “This case shows the political process is not immune from the virus. Candidates, voters and government officials have encountered a primary election season unlike any other in our history. It is within these circumstances … that the court concludes strict adherence to the signature requirements for primary petitions must yield to this unprecedented public health emergency.”
In light of that ruling, which carries no precedent over Mesa County district court but still can be cited, Prescott asked the clerk’s office to join him in a joint request to the court declaring his petitions, too, substantially complied with petition rules.
In a terse response, the clerk’s office declined.
“Mesa County does not agree to a joint motion to the court as you have proposed,” Chief Deputy County Attorney Nina Atencio wrote to Prescott in an email.
In its rejection of Prescott’s petitions, the clerk’s office said they included multiple errors, including hundreds of signers who weren’t registered Republicans or even Mesa County residents.
Regardless of the Warren ruling, it’s unknown if a Mesa County judge will follow suit.
Although Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency because of the pandemic on March 11, a week before the deadline to file petitions, he didn’t issue his stay-at-home order until March 25.