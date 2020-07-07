A small orchestra of 10 high school students played “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Stand By Me” at the violin vigil Monday for Elijah McClain in downtown Grand Junction.
But all Antonio Clark could think about was the reform needed to make sure there isn’t another McClain situation.
Clark is a member of Right And Wrong (RAW), a grassroots anti- racism organization. Monday’s demonstration protested the death of McClain, a Black man, in Aurora in 2019, and the death of Jayne Thompson, a transgender woman, on Orchard Mesa in May.
“We’re just as outraged here as they are in Denver,” Clark said. “We’re here to let Gov. Polis know that this isn’t just an Aurora thing, it’s a Colorado thing. He’s got constituents here, too.”
About 50 people gathered at Main and First streets to listen to the orchestra play, with some standing in front of the students and others lining the wall of Charlie Dwellingtons underneath some trees. But shade couldn’t cool down the heated protesters.
Natalie, who asked that her last name not be published, held a cardboard sign calling for the arrests of the officer accused of shooting Thompson and the first responders who injected McClain with ketamine.
“The community needs to know that we’re not letting these slide and we’re watching them,” Natalie said. “We’re out here to make life better for everyone.”
On Friday, Members of RAW heard that Gov. Jared Polis would sign several bills into law at the Mesa County Central Services building and rushed to organize the vigil to catch the governor’s attention, which they did.
RAW emphasized peaceful protesting was the way to start the change process.
“We want Polis to bring justice for Elijah McClain, so we’re going to the people who can change,” Carlee Allen, 17, said. “We’re not rioting or burning buildings, we’re a peaceful group.”
Others caught wind of Polis’ appearance as well.
Motorcyclists wearing shirts that read, “My governor is an idiot,” revved their engines over the students playing and turned onto First Street to join a group protesting Gov. Polis.
Boone Savoca wore a gray shirt tucked into his khaki pants, sunglasses, and a hat that read “Trump 2020” in faded font as he waved his American flag to passing traffic.
“I’m here to protest his policies against the natural gas and oil industries, it’s really hurting all of us here on the (Western) Slope and especially the town of Craig,” Savoca said. “I also don’t support Polis not condemning any acts of violence.”
Tensions were on the rise as groups moved to outside of the Central Services building while Polis was signing the bills inside.
Those attending RAW’s demonstration stood on one side of the building’s entrance and the anti-Polis protesters stood on other. They went back and forth with verbal altercations but nothing physical.
At the end of the protests, members of both sides began to talk to each other and hug it out.
“I love this, God bless all of them,” said Lane, who did not provide his last name and was one of the motorcyclists at the protest. “We got thick lines between us, and the only way to break those lines is to come together.”
Inside after the signing, Clark and fellow RAW organizers Jay Freeman and Janai Woods sat down with Polis in a private meeting to talk about racial justice issues.
Clark asked what needs to be done to make African American history mandatory in state education, while Freeman asked about pardoning non-violent marijuana offenders.
The purpose of the meeting was to establish a working relationship with Polis, Clark said.
“We’re going to have a working relationship with him because we have a lot to change. Knowing that a person in his position is willing to listen means a great deal to us,” Clark said. “We got a lot to change and change takes a lot of time but hey, I’m young.”
Thompson, who was identified by law enforcement and the Mesa County coroner as Jayson Thompson from Arizona, brandished an approximately 10-inch knife and was shot and killed by a Colorado State Patrol trooper.
The Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation found the shooting to be justified, citing self-defense.
RAW was established less than two months ago, but has already made its mark in the community with marches to City Council meetings, marches with the LGBTQ+ community and pushing for education on racism in Grand Junction.
Clark, a former cornerback for the Colorado Mesa University football team, said that these efforts will help educate children, or as he said, “our future.”
“We’re here for them,” Clark said. “This movement isn’t a Black people thing, it’s for everyone. It’s for all marginalized communities.”