The state panels that are to redraw congressional and legislative district lines have given themselves an extra month to do their jobs.
Thanks to a recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling, the two independent commissions formed to redraw maps for eight congressional districts and 100 legislative seats has until October to get their work done.
Those bipartisan commissions asked the high court last month for the extra time because of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. Census Bureau’s inability to release precinct-by-precinct population data earlier this year, as what normally would occur.
The bureau has announced it will do so nationwide by Aug. 16, and the Supreme Court said the congressional commission could take until Oct. 8 to submit its final plan, while the legislative panel has until Oct. 22.
“Simultaneous briefs from all interested parties shall be due seven days after the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission or nonpartisan staff submits a final plan and relevant accompanying materials for the Supreme Court for review,” the court ruled.
The congressional panel is to submit its final plan to the high court by Oct. 1, instead of Sept. 1.
That same ruling also gave the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission more time to submit its plan. Under the Colorado Constitution, that commission was supposed to have its final maps sent to the Supreme Court for review by Sept. 15.
In both cases, Amendments Y and Z approved by voters in 2018 that created the two independent redistricting panels calls for the high court to make sure all maps follow state and federal voting rights laws.
If not, they would be sent back to the commissions for revisions.
The court is to approve or reject a congressional map by Nov. 1, and maps for the Colorado House and Senate by Nov. 15. If changes are needed, final maps are to be revised and approved by the court by year’s end.
Currently, the two commissions have been traveling the state holding public meetings about their preliminary maps. Once that is complete at the end of this month, the panels will hold a series of meetings to make changes to those maps or come up with entirely new ones.
Some of those meetings are in person at various locations, but others are done virtually.
To access those meetings, make comments, view existing preliminary maps or use the commissions’ Redistricting Online Portal to draw your own maps, go to redistricting.colorado.gov/.