As parents across the state face an uncertain future, Colorado GOP lawmakers called on the governor to hold a special session to address the challenges facing Colorado education this year.
“The special session should be limited to developing innovative policies that ensure every child has access to high quality education, regardless of their unique health circumstances, age or income,” the letter read.
Several Western Slope lawmakers signed it, including Bob Rankin, Ray Scott, Janice Rich and Matt Soper.
The letter said parents need concrete, actionable and flexible options for the school year and called for an economic solution for families to provide financial resources to make learning possible for their children.
“Parents need the financial resources either to remain at home to teach or to engage someone to serve as their children’s educator,” the letter read.
One of the proposals introduced in the letter, “Safe Learning Choices,” would make direct educational support packages available for families. These families would be entitled to all or a portion of their child’s per-pupil revenue to access educational resources they need.
At his biweekly COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jared Polis responded to the letter, saying that he would be open to a state solution but felt what was proposed would result in fewer choices for parents by forcing closure of some schools and online programs.
“Any serious effort would involve negotiations and a thoughtful approach to figuring out a way to open our schools,” he said. “I don’t think a proposal to reduce options would in any way help in this situation. Parents need more choices.”
Polis said he felt parents across the state have a variety of options when it comes to sending their kids to school next year.
“We have a lot of choices for parents right now. If your school is going back full-time but you aren’t ready, you can start out in a virtual or online program,” he said. “If you don’t like the one your district offers, there are many other districts and charter schools. You are empowered to make that choice as a parent.”
Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia called the letter a political stunt on Tuesday and said such a request should have been made in good faith bipartisan discussion instead of on social media.
He said on Twitter that the GOP proposal would hollow out public schools and create inconsistent patchwork of learning experiences.