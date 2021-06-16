The House Ethics Committee has dropped a complaint that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert had any involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.
In a short letter to the Silt Republican that provided no details, the U.S. House Committee on Ethics told the freshman congresswoman that the 10-member committee, which includes an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, voted on a motion to establish an investigative subcommittee to look into her actions on that day.
Though the letter doesn’t say how the committee voted, it does say the motion failed.
The matter began after a complaint was filed in March by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who alleged that Boebert and U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., and Paul Gozar, R-Ariz., were somehow involved in the Capitol attacks, which saw hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump try to stop the formal certification of the Electoral College vote that put President Joe Biden into office.
“Representative Boebert endangered fellow members’ lives and pursued a disinformation campaign related to the election results that resulted in an armed uprising,” Jayapal wrote in her complaint. “Representative Boebert has not apologized for her statements leading up to the January 6 riot and continued to claim that the election was stolen.”
Boebert said the complaint filed against her was politically motivated.
“I would love to see how many taxpayer dollars Rep. Jayapal wasted on this ridiculous ethics complaint rehashing leftist media talking points and offering no real substance,” Boebert said in a statement. “She represents the worst of the entrenched swamp creatures who waste taxpayer money on partisan crusades and endless investigations. Luckily, the House Committee on Ethics saw through Rep. Jayapal’s posturing and dismissed her ethics complaint.”
Jayapal has filed similar ethics charges against Boebert, Brooks and Gozar to the Office of Congressional Ethics, which is composed of nonpartisan staff rather than elected members of Congress. It has not yet ruled on her complaints.
In the days before the riot, Boebert tweeted “Remember these next 48 hours. These are some of the most important days in American history.”
On the day of the riot, the congresswoman tweeted, “Today is 1776,” and later said during debate on the House floor, “Madam Speaker, I have constituents outside the building right now.”
She later tweeted, “We were locked in the House chambers,” and, “The Speaker has been removed from the chambers.”
Many of the rioters, hundreds of whom face numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, were actively searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some carrying plastic handcuff ties and others breaking into the California Democrat’s office. They also were calling for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican, erecting a makeshift gallows on the Capitol lawn.
In her complaint, Jayapal wrote that Boebert has maintained “close ties to known extremist groups present at the January 6 insurrection,” and touted her intention to carry a firearm in and around the Capitol despite laws banning open carry in Washington, D.C.
Boebert has since received a concealed-carry permit to do so.