All traces of a video have disappeared that show Grand Junction resident Cindy Ficklin, a Republican candidate for the Colorado House, saying her decision to run for the Colorado Legislature was because she was upset over not being selected as a finalist in a recent Mesa District 51 school board opening.
Moreover, she’s now denying she ever made that claim.
“I didn’t decide to run for House District 55 as a response to not being selected for school board,” Ficklin said in an email to The Daily Sentinel. “The article makes it sound as if this was just a response to not being selected for School Board. And you know that I was thinking of running for state office long before that.”
The video disappeared a day or two after a Sentinel article appeared in Saturday’s newspaper quoting Ficklin’s school board comments about her House bid.
While it’s true that Ficklin had expressed an interest in running for the Colorado Senate a year ago, she said nothing about it again until after she wasn’t selected for an opening on the school board.
The video, which appeared on the Facebook page for Stand For The Constitution, a local activist group of which Ficklin is a member, was originally posted on Oct. 18, a day after the school board chose Kari Sholtes from among four finalists to replace Paul Pitton, who resigned last month citing excessive politics facing the nonpartisan school board from some local residents.
On its website, www.standfortheconstitution.com, the group says its goal “is to promote truth along with facts” to empower people to make knowledgeable decisions.
Ficklin, who was not one of the finalists, has been among several people who have attended numerous school board meetings criticizing it for such things as mask mandates and critical race theory, which the district does not teach.
In the video, Ficklin questioned why the board didn’t name her as a finalist, saying she is an “expert” in certain educational subjects and should have been a clear choice.
“I somehow was not in the top four for school board, who are all leftist progressive liberals,” Ficklin said in the video.
“Alright. Fine. You know what? I just went ahead and I filed my paperwork today and I am now announcing for House District 55 state representative,” she added. “We’re going to make sure that this never happens again because this was wrong on every single level, and it’s not OK that the school board can go and do that to a community. We are going to make sure that we take this state back and this country back and this school district back.”
Ficklin didn’t respond to a lengthy email asking her to address why she made those statements, or why the video was deleted.
One of the candidates who didn’t get selected said he took great offense at being called a “leftist progressive liberal,” saying he is far from that.
“For one thing, my resume and application questions were open to the public, and nowhere does it ask for a political affiliation,” Dan Worth wrote in an email to The Sentinel.
“I’m pretty sure anyone can check how I am registered to vote, which for nearly a third of a century has been as a Republican,” he added. “I am a graduate of a conservative Bible college, which was in my resume. It’s too bad that some ‘conservatives’ in our community label anyone who disagrees or simply applies for a school board seat as a ‘leftist progressive liberal.’ ”
Like the Grand Junction City Council, the school board is a nonpartisan panel.