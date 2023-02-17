A poll of residents in Colorado and several other Western states on conservation issues finds significant concern about things such as population growth in their state, crowding of outdoor recreation sites, and water scarcity.
The findings are among the results of Colorado College’s 13th annual State of the Rockies Project Conservation in the West Poll, conducted in January and released Wednesday.
Pollsters surveyed at least 400 registered voters in each of eight states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percent. Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, a national Democratic opinion research firm, and New Bridge Strategy, a Colorado-based Republican polling firm, jointly conducted the poll.
One valuable aspect of it is the ability to track residents’ views over time. Lori Weigel with New Bridge Strategy said in a presentation to media Wednesday that in 2016 fewer than half of those polled said there was a problem of too many people moving into their state.
“Today we’ve got three-quarters telling us that it’s a serious problem,” she said.
In Colorado 77% of those surveyed consider it an extremely to somewhat serious problem.
In four of the surveyed states, more than seven of every 10 respondents said crowding of outdoor recreation sites is a serious problem, Weigel said. Seventy-seven percent of Colorado respondents called it a serious problem.
She said the concern was higher for respondents living in cities and suburban areas rather than rural areas.
“But this is increasingly something that voters in the West are telling us is a concern when it comes to public lands,” she said.
Visits to public lands and parks and participation in outdoor recreation activities particularly skyrocketed in Colorado and other states when the pandemic hit in 2020.
Eighty-nine percent of respondents called the shortage of water supplies in the West a serious crisis or significant problem.
“So the level of intensity of concern around water is really off the charts,” said pollster Dave Metz.
Seventy-seven percent of Colorado respondents consider the Colorado River to be at risk, compared to 76% for Utah respondents, 80% of Nevadans and 85% of Arizonans.
While agriculture accounts for the vast majority of water usage in the states surveyed, only about a third of respondents overall and in Colorado said farms and ranches use the most water in their state. Thirty-eight percent overall, and 35% of respondents in Colorado, said industry and businesses used the most water. Metz said this suggests that there is room for public education about how water is used and what policies are needed to ensure sustainable water supplies for all sectors in the future.
Fifty-four percent of respondents supported providing financial incentives for farmers to temporarily take their land out of production during severe water shortages. Respondents in higher, and in some cases much higher, percentages supported measures such as investing in water infrastructure to reduce leaks and waste, increasing use of recycled water by homes and businesses, and prohibiting grass lawns in new developments.
Ninety-seven percent of respondents said protecting drinking water is an important conservation goal in western states. More than 90% of those surveyed also identified as important conservation goals ensuring healthier forests, conserving wildlife habitat and migration routes, helping threatened wildlife, and providing opportunities for children to learn about and explore nature.
Consistent with past results in the survey, by a 2-1 margin, voters prioritized expanding clean energy over fossil fuel development to meet energy needs. Seventy-two percent overall and 71% in Colorado support allowing drilling on public land only where there is a high likelihood of producing oil and gas, even as 60% of respondents overall called the price of gasoline an extreme or serious problem in their state.
Ninety percent of Colorado respondents said they agree with protecting existing public lands surrounding the Dolores River Canyon to conserve important wildlife habitat, safeguard the area’s scenic beauty, and support outdoor recreation. A bipartisan measure in Congress would provide increased protections for the canyon.