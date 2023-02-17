072821-Devils Kitchen-CPT
Buy Now

sentinel file photo

In this photo from July 2021, a group of hikers explores in the Devil’s Kitchen area of Colorado National Monument.

 Christopher Tomlinson

A poll of residents in Colorado and several other Western states on conservation issues finds significant concern about things such as population growth in their state, crowding of outdoor recreation sites, and water scarcity.

The findings are among the results of Colorado College’s 13th annual State of the Rockies Project Conservation in the West Poll, conducted in January and released Wednesday.