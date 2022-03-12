Two prescribed fires in Mesa County are among up to a dozen that the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is hoping to conduct in coming weeks on Bureau of Land Management and White River National Forest lands in Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties.
Such fires are carefully planned to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels, helping lower the risk of large wildfires and stimulate new vegetation growth that benefits wildlife, federal agencies said in a news release.
“Prescribed fires are an important tool land managers use to reduce risk to nearby communities and give firefighters areas to more safely and effectively engage potential future wildfires,” Greg Larson, the BLM’s Upper Colorado River District manager, said in the release.
Said Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest supervisor, “As we continue to see larger wildfires and longer fire seasons, the need for more prescribed fires and other fuel reduction work grows.”
Lathan Johnson, assistant fire management officer for the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, said crews closely monitor weather and fuels prior to burning, and will only ignite forest if conditions are good for a safe, effective burn. Crews also evaluate weather conditions for optimal smoke dispersal in an attempt to minimize impacts to nearby communities.
However, smoke may be seen from those communities and roads, and while it should dissipate in the day it may remain on valley floors as temperatures drop, according to the news release.
Locally, fires that are planned if conditions allow include:
n The Farmers Canyon burn on BLM land 18 miles south of Grand Junction, up to 70 acres in size.
n The Palisade watershed fire on BLM land four miles southeast of Palisade, up to 410 acres.
More regionally, among other planned fires are ones of up to 1,200 acres on national forest in the Cherry Creek area north of Silt, up to 1,000 acres on BLM land in the West Divide area 17 miles south of Silt, and up to 1,800 acres in the Aldrich Lakes area of the national forest 14 miles northeast of Meeker.
Several others, ranging from about 460 acres to nearly 3,000 acres, also are planned on federal lands in Pitkin and Eagle counties.
Meanwhile, the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office and Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area said in a news release this week that crews plan to initiate two prescribed burns when conditions allow this spring.
The burns are planned for BLM-managed lands on Dry Mesa above Escalante Creek near the Montrose, Delta, and Mesa county lines west of Delta, and along Government Springs Road south of Montrose.
The projects may take multiple days to complete and are intended to reduce hazardous fuels, improve rangeland health for livestock grazing and big game, and help protect adjacent private land, structures and infrastructure.