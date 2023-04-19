Federal fire managers this spring hope to continue work they carried out last year doing prescribed fires at two locations in Mesa County, though the deep snowpack could help dictate what actually gets done.

Officials with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are monitoring conditions as they plan prescribed fires on federal lands in Mesa, Eagle, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties in coming weeks. The unit consists of Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighting resources.