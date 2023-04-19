Federal fire managers this spring hope to continue work they carried out last year doing prescribed fires at two locations in Mesa County, though the deep snowpack could help dictate what actually gets done.
Officials with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are monitoring conditions as they plan prescribed fires on federal lands in Mesa, Eagle, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties in coming weeks. The unit consists of Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighting resources.
Among the planned burns are ones in Farmers Canyon about 18 miles south of Grand Junction on the Uncompahgre Plateau and in the Palisade watershed on Grand Mesa about four mile southeast of Palisade. The burns will help reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire to the Palisade watershed and to ponderosa pines in Farmers Canyon, and improve habitat for wildlife and livestock.
Jeremy Spetter, Upper Colorado River unit fuels program manager, said he thought crews were able to burn roughly 30 acres in Farmers Canyon last spring, and they potentially could do one or two burns of a similar size there this year. In the Palisade watershed, he said, crews last spring burned perhaps 250 acres of 400 acres that are targeted there for burning.
“We would like to be able to burn more in there, up to that 400-acre limit,” he said.
But he said he’s not optimistic about any burning occurring in the Palisade watershed this spring.
“Normally ... for us there’s that fine line when the snow comes off and it’s dry enough to actually be successful in burning before everything greens up,” Spetter said.
This year deep snows are pushing back when areas can be accessed and burned for both the Palisade watershed and Farmers Canyon sites. And unless they get exemptions, officials also must wrap up burns by mid-May to avoid disturbing nest sites of migratory birds.
With spring being notoriously windy, burn managers also have to be careful with that and take wind forecasts into account in deciding whether to proceed with burns, Spetter said. Prescribed burns include monitoring plans in case of events such as winds kicking up.
Whether burns go forward also can depend on whether enough resources are available, something that can be affected by things such as whether crews and equipment have been sent to help with wildfires elsewhere.
Officials also obtain smoke permits from the state for each burn, and watch weather conditions with the goal of having good smoke dispersal to minimize impacts to communities. Spetter said sometimes crews will conduct test burns to see how things are burning from a smoke perspective and whether to proceed.
While smoke from burns should dissipate during the day, it may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop, according to a news release on burns planned by the Upper Colorado River unit.
Among other burns planned by the unit this spring are ones at the following sites:
Aldrich Lakes northeast of Meeker, up to 3,000 acres;
Avalanche Creek south of Carbondale, up to 500 acres;
Braderich Creek west of Redstone in Pitkin County, up to 2,000 acres;
Collins Creek north of Aspen, up to 1,500 acres;
An area five miles north of Edwards in Eagle County, up to 2,000 acres;