Crew members with Mesa County Search and Rescue, after a report of a person in trouble, execute a search mission on the Colorado River in this photo from June 2019.

Sentinel file photo

 Christopher Tomlinson

Coloradans may soon be asked to pay a little more to buy a card that helps provide funding for search-and-rescue operations in the state.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering increasing the price of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue (CORSAR) card from $3 a year, or $12 for a five-year card, to $5 for an annual card and $20 for a five-year card.