Just this week, state prison inmates incarcerated in Rifle and elsewhere who also serve as wildland firefighters demonstrated yet again the service they provide to the public by responding to the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park.
Thanks to legislation passed this year, the number of inmates participating in the state Department of Corrections State Wildland Inmate Fire Team program, or SWIFT, will be more than doubling. That will boost the role it plays not just when fires break out but in doing work to improve forest health and reduce hazardous fuels to cut fire risk.
The expansion of the program is coming as it also has been able to move past a suspension of the inmate crews’ work last year as a health precaution due to a desire to limit the spread of COVID-19 in prisons. Crews later started resuming their work, and helped fight last year’s Cameron Peak Fire outside Fort Collins, which was the largest in the state’s history.
This year, state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 21-258, allocating $25 million in stimulus fund money to address forest health and wildfire challenges.
It includes $17 million for implementation of the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program for fuel reduction work, including in wildfire-prone communities. The wildfire program will grow the SWIFT program’s size from 95 inmates to 160.
The new wildfire program is housed in the state Department of Natural Resources, in coordination with the Colorado State Forest Service and Division of Fire Prevention and Control in the Department of Public Safety. It will be making use of both SWIFT teams and crews from the Colorado Youth Corps Association for fuel mitigation work.
The SWIFT program was created in 2002 and currently is based at the Rifle Correctional Center, Four Mile Correctional Center in Cañon City and the Buena Vista Correctional Center.
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner said she didn’t think it has yet been decided how many of the additional inmate firefighters will be allocated to each of the three prisons’ programs.
Skinner said vaccinations have been key to getting back closer to normal in prisons. Since the pandemic hit, 27 Department of Corrections inmates have suffered deaths officially attributed to COVID-19, with three more deaths also involving inmates who showed COVID symptoms or tested positive for the virus. The Rifle facility has had no COVID-related deaths.
Skinner said most of the inmate COVID-related deaths occurred before vaccinations became available. Prison staff are required to be vaccinated unless they get a medical or religious exemption. Skinner said exemption requests are currently being processed, but 84.2% of staff have received at least their first COVID vaccination dose.
She said inmates in general aren’t required to be vaccinated, “but we have a pretty high vaccination rate among inmates.” Some inmates who work in public or provide aid to other inmates dealing with health issues are required to get vaccinated, said Skinner, who said she believed, but wasn’t certain, that SWIFT crews must be vaccinated.
The bill passed this year also boosts pay for SWIFT crew members. Skinner said those in their first season fighting fire now get $40 a day. Second-season firefighters get $50. Team leaders receive minimum wage.
Dean Williams, executive director of the Department of Corrections, said during a news conference this week that the pay is triple what inmates had been receiving.
“It’s still not where I want it to be, but it was enough to move it up to be a respectful wage,” he said.
He said expanding the SWIFT program is good for Colorado and the inmates.
“I’m so proud of these guys because they find a role in helping give back to the state and others,” he said.
Skinner said the firefighting jobs are highly sought-after by inmates, “and really the best of the best get to participate in this program.”
Skinner said they take a lot of pride in helping protect lives, property and infrastructure. She said being able to do projects like those being planned also helps them earn money and learn skills they can put to work upon their release.
To that end, another bill passed into law this year encourages the Division of Fire Prevention and Control to hire former SWIFT crew members, and requires it to provide materials to SWIFT crews about career opportunities and provide peer mentorship for those crew members it hires.